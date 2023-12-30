OKAI Introduces Zippy ES51: A Lightweight and Affordable Electric Scooter Perfect for New Riders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKAI, a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, proudly unveils its latest addition to the electric scooter lineup – the OKAI Zippy ES51. This sleek and affordable e-scooter is designed to revolutionize urban commutes while catering perfectly to those seeking a stylish and efficient mode of transportation.

The OKAI Zippy ES51 boasts an impressive set of features that ensure a convenient and enjoyable riding experience. Weighing in as one of the lightest scooters in its category, its lightweight construction doesn't compromise on performance. With a maximum speed of 15mph and a testing range of 15.5 miles, this scooter effortlessly navigates city streets while providing a reliable mode of transportation for daily errands or recreational rides.

Designed with versatility in mind, the OKAI Zippy ES51 supports a maximum load of 165 lbs. This feature makes it an ideal choice for teenagers and young adults seeking independence and maneuverability in their travels around town. Whether it's climbing up some stairs, or bringing it along a road trip in the back of a car, you'll be able to take the OKAI Zippy ES51 with you anywhere thanks to its nifty foldable design. Its adaptable nature caters to the lifestyle needs of young riders, ensuring both practicality and fun in their everyday commute.

Moreover, the OKAI Zippy ES51 is equipped with safety features to ensure a secure riding experience. Its sturdy construction and responsive dual braking system, consisting of a rear drum brake and electronic brakes, provide stability and confidence for riders, making it an excellent choice for exploring the world of electric scooters for the first time.

A perfect New-Year gift for your loved ones, the OKAI Zippy ES51 electric scooter will be available for purchase at MSRP $329.99 on BestBuy website and select retail partners in January 2024, promising not only a fun and efficient ride but also the assurance of OKAI's commitment to quality and innovation.

About OKAI

Since 2011, OKAI has been delivering top-notch micro-mobility solutions for both commercial & consumer products with capabilities in designing, R&D, vertical manufacturing, quality assurance, testing and customer service. Find more information about this innovative micro-mobility company on its official website OKAI.co

