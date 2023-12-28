Wealth Enhancement Group Announces the Addition of Foundational Wealth Advisory, a Hybrid RIA in Macon, Georgia

The addition of Foundational Wealth Advisory marks Wealth Enhancement Group's third office in Georgia.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $72.2 billion in client assets, announced the acquisition of Foundational Wealth Advisory, LLC, a hybrid RIA in Macon, Georgia, led by Eric S. Wilson.

Wealth Enhancement Group (PRNewswire)

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are excited to welcome the excellent team of financial professionals at Foundational Wealth Advisory to Wealth Enhancement Group. Eric and his team understand the significance of taking a collaborative approach to financial planning, and their extensive knowledge and experience will help us grow together. On behalf of our entire organization, I warmly welcome Eric and the Foundational Wealth Advisory team members."

Since 2017, Foundational Wealth Advisory has focused on serving its clients with comprehensive wealth management services, including asset, liability, philanthropic, and estate planning for the varied needs of multi-generation families.

Managing Director of Foundational Wealth Advisory, Eric Wilson, said, "In choosing to join Wealth Enhancement Group, our clients were at the center of our decision-making process. Wealth Enhancement Group's expanded offerings and dedicated resources will enable us to serve our clients' needs better, and we look forward to the partnership."

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are eager to welcome Eric and the Foundational Wealth Advisory team to our firm. By combining our knowledge, experience, and shared commitment to client service, we will be well-positioned to serve our clients for many years to come."

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Foundational Wealth Advisory.

The addition of Foundational Wealth Advisory marks Wealth Enhancement Group's 17th announced acquisition of 2023.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 100 offices and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $68.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of September 30, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Foundational Wealth Advisory's assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $72.2 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

