TUSK Partners Celebrates Another Historic Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier healthcare M&A Advisor, had the privilege of representing our clients in monumental transactions and continued educating practice owners on the value of their practice. This year TUSK Partners completed transactions totaling over $1 Billon of value, continuing the strong growth trajectory since the company's founding.

This accomplishment is a testament to the commitment of the TUSK team who continues to deliver exceptional results for our clients. Below is a recap of the year that was for TUSK:

Team Growth

TUSK Partners expanded its team with the addition of Connor Jorgensen, Director. Connor has dedicated his career to the healthcare industry for the past 10 years in various leadership roles. Connor's knowledge and expertise are valuable additions to the TUSK team.

Ryan Mingus, Managing Director of TUSK Partners, shared, "I am elated to have Connor join our team of industry experts. Connor possesses not only the knowledge of the dental industry, but also the intrinsic values our team exemplifies every day. I know Connor will have a positive impact for both the clients we have the privilege of working with and for our team."

The TUSK team additionally celebrated various promotions throughout the firm. Alex Cherniavsky was promoted to Managing Director of TUSK. Alex has formed part of Team TUSK since 2020 and leads the analytics department, ensuring our clients receive the highest valuation for their practice. Additionally in our analytics department, George May was promoted to Associate and Sam Lupton was promoted to Senior Analyst.

Notable Firm Recognitions

TUSK Partners was honored by INC Magazine for a second consecutive year on the Inc5000 list. TUSK was also named to the Charlotte Business Journal Fast 50 list for the second year in a row. Additionally, TUSK made its third consecutive appearance on the Axial Top 50 Healthcare M&A Firms list. Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK shared, "I am so proud of our team and the stellar outcomes they continue to achieve for our clients. TUSK has experienced significant growth over the last couple years and continues to do so in 2023 and beyond. Making these lists once is hard enough, but to make them two and three times is incredible! These awards are a testament to the strong work ethic, business acumen, and professionalism of the TUSK team. Thank you to everyone who has made this accomplishment possible, including our team of industry experts, our clients, and our industry partners."

Relocation and Renovation

TUSK relocated their corporate headquarters in Charlotte, NC to the iconic Watermark Building just outside of uptown Charlotte. The office, taking up half of the second floor, is a modern, bright space with floor to ceiling views of Charlotte's Greenway. In December of this year, TUSK completed their renovation of the space including updating the kitchen, conference rooms and entryway. While so many other companies are downsizing their corporate footprint, TUSK has expanded and invested in theirs. Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK, shared, "I love the look and feel of the new office. I find myself excited and eager to get to the office each and every day. The team at 4 Story Interiors were so good at helping us achieve a modern fresh look in the space. Additionally, we now have room to add new team members for years to come."

Community Outreach

TUSK continued its annual community outreach efforts in the greater Charlotte, NC area. The TUSK team attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at a local middle school for a sensory room that the firm funded in 2022. We also spent a day hosting a holiday party for underserved children for the third consecutive year at a school located in Mint Hill, NC. Additionally, TUSK announced the TUSK Gives Back outreach initiative which allows employees to make a financial donation provided by TUSK to a charity of their choice. The donation amount is dependent on each employee's tenure with the company. Kevin Cumbus, Founder of TUSK said "The TUSK Gives Back outreach initiative is something all of us are proud of. Our leadership team shared a vision to do more for those in need and I believe this allows our entire team to take part in making an impact in an organization that means a lot to them."

2023 by the Numbers

In 2023, TUSK Partners has provided M&A advisory services for a multitude of dental practice owners across all specialties.

TUSK Partners has closed over $1,000,000,000 of transactions for our clients.

In 2023, TUSK completed transactions with 13 unique buyers.

On average, TUSK clients experience a 40% increase in their unsolicited offer.

TUSK attended over 20 healthcare conferences throughout the United States in 2023.

TUSK hosted 50 Orthodontists at the 2023 Orthopreneurs Summit to educate practice owners on the orthodontic market landscape.

The TUSK Team enjoyed our first TUSK Retreat in Montego Bay, Jamaica .

Once again, TUSK successfully hosted the third annual TUSK M&A Workshop at Dykema's 10 th Definitive Conference for DSOs with 80+ practice owners attending.

TUSK was a featured author 12 times in Dental Economics Magazine as well as many other healthcare specific publications including Compendium, DEO Magazine, and Dr. Bicuspid.

"2023 has been an exceptional year for TUSK Partners. Our team hit the ground running in January and has not touched the brakes. I am thankful for the world-class team we've built and their dedication to our clients. I remember our very first deal as a firm and to have reached the $1 billion mark is an amazing accomplishment. I am proud of where we stand today as a firm and know there are many more wins in the years to come," voiced Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK Partners.

About TUSK Partners:

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across various healthcare industries. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 150+ years of healthcare transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com/

