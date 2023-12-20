TECNO's Upcoming SPARK 20 Pro+ to Feature Sleek Double Curve Design and 108MP Camera for Gen Z Consumers

Launching in January, SPARK 20 Pro+ brings elevated design and technologies to the popular SPARK 20 Series.

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO announced today that it will release SPARK 20 Pro+ in January 2024. The latest addition to the SPARK 20 series, SPARK 20 Pro+ is an enhanced device that features an exceptional 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera and a premium sleek double curved design, delivering a best-in-class user experience and superior performance far beyond its price bracket.

As a series designed for Gen Z and young consumers, SPARK has consistently positioned itself with a focus on trendy design and appearance, rich camera functionality and outstanding all-round performance to enhance every aspect of the user experience. The brand new SPARK 20 Series represents an unprecedented upgrade to the SPARK Series with more powerful camera systems, distinguished design, and ultimate performance, setting a new standard for flagship-level excellence in its price range.

SPARK 20 Pro, which launched recently, is equipped with a 108MP camera to deliver incredible image quality, significantly upgraded from the previous SPARK 10 Pro's 50MP camera, making it one of the most powerful imaging phones in the same price segment. Its front camera supports a 32MP Glowing Selfie, powered by AI portrait restoration and an expansive 88.9° golden lens that ensures excellent selfies whether solo or surrounded by friends, day or night. Additionally, its futuristic Euler's Deco Design draws inspiration from the stars, featuring sleek metal edges that blend with a three-ring cosmic deco. Powered by the MediaTek G99 Ultra Boost Processor, the SPARK 20 Pro meets the high expectations and varied needs of young consumers, while also offering a massive memory of up to 256GB ROM and 21GB RAM (12GB+9GB extended) to save all the wonderful memories. The device is available in four colors, namely Moonlit Black, Frosty Ivory, Sunset Blush, and Magic Skin 2.0 Green.

SPARK 20, which launched in November, features a 50MP+32MP camera system and a MediaTek G85 Gaming Processor, bringing an excellent user experience at an affordable price. It boasts a large memory of up to 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB extended) and comes in a choice of colors – Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold and Magic Skin 2.0 Blue.

Building on the success of SPARK 20 and SPARK 20 Pro, the SPARK 20 Pro+ boasts a 108MP high-resolution photography system, curved design, and impressive performance. Among other enhancements, SPARK 20 Pro+ will feature design upgrades including:

Main Body Design: Featuring an industry-leading 56.5° Ergonomic Double Curved Design, providing a slimline look and a comfortable grip.

Rear Camera Module Design: Introducing an all-new Quadrant Star Array camera module design with multiple upgrades in photography and videography functionalities.

Screen and Display: Featuring a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with 1000-nit peak brightness for stand-out cinematic visuals.

As the newest evolution of the outstanding SPARK 20 Series, SPARK 20 Pro+ elevates the series' design language with sleek, cutting-edge aesthetics. Embracing a youthful, vibrant energy, the upgraded device sets a new standard for style in its price bracket. Besides design highlights, the full range of SPARK 20 Pro+'s impressive capabilities, such as its 108MP+32MP camera system, powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate processor, refined OS based on Android 14, dual-mic noise canceled calls, and more, will be unveiled during the device's official release.

