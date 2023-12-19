Trinity Consultants Acquires Valcoustics Canada Ltd.

The acquisition strengthens Trinity's position as the leading acoustical consultancy in the Ontario market and North America.

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the built environment, EHS regulatory compliance, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced its acquisition of Valcoustics Canada Ltd., a Toronto-based acoustical engineering firm. The company will operate within Trinity's built environment business, combining its acoustical capabilities with those that span North America (with Trinity's Cerami and Longman Lindsey acquisitions), Ireland (with the AWN acquisition), and Australia (with the ASK and ANE acquisitions) into one unified entity.

Trinity Consultants (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 1954, Valcoustics has been lauded for acoustic design excellence in residential land use planning, environmental compliance, and architectural applications. Together with Cerami, Longman Lindsey, AWN, ASK, and ANE, Trinity has more than 150 years of combined experience in delivering exceptional sound solutions to architects, engineers, planners, developers, builders, and government entities.

"Valcoustics shares our dedication to helping clients unearth hidden acoustic and technical possibilities and pursue practical solutions," said Jim Perry, managing director at Trinity Cerami. "The company's superior reputation, commitment to quality, and synergistic organizational structure will be a strategic asset to Trinity as we take the next step in our growth plan. We're excited to partner with Al [Lightstone] and his team to conceptualize, design, and commission the future of the built environment."

Dr. Al Lightstone, Michael Lightstone, John Emeljanow, and the rest of Valcoustics' leadership team, will continue to be key leaders within Trinity's built environment division. They will work closely with Jim Perry and Herbert Els, divisional president, Built Environment.

"We are thrilled to come together with a premier environmental, acoustic design, and technology consultancy that works with world-class developers and architects on iconic projects globally," Lightstone said. "This partnership allows us to expand our geographic footprint, increase our technical expertise, diversify our client portfolio, create opportunities for career development and advancement, and better serve our staff and clients in Toronto and across the globe."

The merger comes at a pivotal time in Trinity's rich nearly 50-year history as it continues to expand and evolve to bring new capabilities to market via strategic organic growth and acquisitions while empowering clients to achieve new levels of success.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

About Valcoustics Canada Ltd.

Valcoustics Canada Ltd. is one of the leading acoustical engineering consultancies in Canada, providing acoustical design consulting services to architects, engineers, planners, developers, builders, and government officials for more than half a century. The firm's acoustic engineers use the most advanced industry tools and methods to find solutions to acoustical challenges.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

