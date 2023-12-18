MINISO Opens 100th US Store in Orlando, Bringing a Pink Blizzard for the Holidays

ORLANDO, Florida, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9th, global lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the grand opening of its 100th store in the United States, situated in Orlando's famous Florida Mall. Ushering in the festive season in a blizzard of pink, the store brings a captivating and vibrant shopping experience, adding a touch of whimsical winter to Florida's holiday season. This milestone opening signifies yet another substantial stride in the brand's swift expansion across the United States, introducing its signature offering of fun, affordable, and well-designed products to an even wider audience nationwide.

MINISO opens 100th US store in Orlando. (PRNewsfoto/MINISO Group) (PRNewswire)

Spanning 2080 square feet, the new store holds a prime location just minutes away from Orlando International Airport, Disney World, and other popular local attractions. Marking the 100th store milestone in the US during the Christmas season, MINISO created a dazzling "pink blizzard" at the Florida Mall, immersing shoppers in an even more joyous atmosphere. Inside the all-pink store, customers can explore a variety of exclusive all-pink series from MINISO's popular IP collaborations, including those with Sanrio and Disney. Notably, the brand's latest Care Bear collection is making its debut appearance in the US at the Florida mall store.

Throughout the store's opening season, the Florida Mall atrium has undergone a magical transformation into a sprawling fantasy Pink Christmas Village. This enchanting setting includes a towering Christmas tree house and a crystal snowball gifting station, with a charming Care Bear mascot, all contributing to a joyful and dreamy atmosphere within the Florida mall. All participants received surprise gifts from MINISO. The Pink Christmas Village has rapidly become a favored photo spot in the Florida mall, generating numerous social media shares and interactions.

"By establishing this charming pink Christmas village at the Florida Mall, MINISO is embarking on a fresh initiative to deepen our connection with local consumers during the holiday season," said Tyrone Li, Head of MINISO US on the day of store opening. "Our aim is to bring a warm and joyful companionship to our customers throughout the winter holidays -- going beyond offering lifestyle products to becoming an integral part of their holiday lifestyle, all while bringing MINISO's Joy Philosophy to them. We are confident and eagerly look forward to becoming a preferred destination for holiday gift shopping among local residents."

The opening of MINISO's 100th US store marks a significant milestone in the brand's 10th-anniversary year. Since opening its first store in the US in 2017, the country has consistently been one of MINISO's top-performing global markets. In the September quarter of 2023, US stores contributed to MINISO's strong financial performance globally. Overall, the brand achieved global revenue of US$519.6 million in the quarter, a 36.7% year-over-year increase, while overseas revenue (outside of the Chinese mainland) for the quarter totaled US$177.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 40.8%.

The remarkable achievement of the 100th store in the US underscores MINISO's accelerated global expansion, with 126 new stores opening overseas (outside of the Chinese mainland) in the September quarter of 2023, the highest number in one quarter since 2020. In total, the brand now has more than 6,115 stores globally. In the US, the brand also furthered its expansion in 2023, growing its presence to include stores in more than 10 states for the first time, now spanning 20 states nationwide. Looking ahead to 2024, MINISO is gearing up to extend its footprint in even more US cities, targeting more prime and strategic locations.

