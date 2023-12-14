Mammoth Holdings Expands into Texas with Acquisition of Today's Car Wash

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced today the acquisition of Today's Car Wash, a developer and operator of express conveyor car washes in Killeen, Texas. The acquisition is part of Mammoth's "drive-to-five" (500 sites) across the U.S. and is the first of many Mammoth intends to make in the Texas market.

"The acquisition of Today's Car Wash establishes a cornerstone for our future growth in Texas," said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "It's one of Mammoth's largest acquisitions to date, and I'm thrilled to bring owners Tyler and Lisa Furney's valuable expertise into the organization and partner with them to invest significant amounts of capital into new stores as we further build out the market."

Tyler Furney, Today's Car Wash co-founder, stated, "Over the past 15 years I have had the joy and pleasure of building and growing Today's Car Wash from a single flex serve location to now seven express washes with others in development. Mammoth Holdings is positioned to lead the next wave of tremendous growth with a high caliber leadership team. I look forward to helping Mammoth succeed throughout the United States."

Amplify Car Wash Advisors advised Today's Car Wash on the transaction.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 130 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today's Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions.

Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings' debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.

About Today's Car Wash

Founded by Tyler and Lisa Furney in 2008, Today's Car Wash is an operator of seven express car washes in central Texas with an eighth location under construction. To learn more about Today's Car Wash, visit http://www.todayscarwash.com/.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Dallas, Mammoth Holdings, LLC operates 130 conveyor car washes under the Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today's Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Florida, and Texas.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit mammothholdings.com.

About Red Dog Equity

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.

About CCMP Growth Advisors

CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP Growth") is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support.

