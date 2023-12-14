LuckyTruck Insurtech Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Will Urban to Join the Company's Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LuckyTruck , the leading provider of digital insurance to the trucking Industry, today announced the appointment of Will Urban to the Company's Board of Directors, effective December 15, 2023:

"We're excited to welcome Will to the LuckyTruck Board," said Julie Zimmer, CEO of LuckyTruck. "As a highly respected business leader in transportation and logistics, Will brings valuable experience to further enhance and balance the diverse skills on the Board and advance our vision of building the premier insurance brokerage for the transportation industry. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise and insights as LuckyTruck continues to drive durable top- and bottom-line growth, and build on our vision of becoming the world's #1 digital provider of Trucking insurance."

"The addition of Will as an independent director to our Board demonstrates LuckyTruck's commitment to our supply chain customers," said Parker Beauchamp, Managing Partner of Markd and Board Member. "Will's proven industry leadership experience ensures that we have the right Board in place to guide the Company's strategy and oversee its ambitious goals.

Will Urban said: "I'm very excited to be part of the team at LuckyTruck. LT's focus on streamlining the insurance process for trucking companies is something which is unique in the industry and has been much needed for some time to help those that keep our country moving."

About Will Urban

Will Urban is the former Chief Revenue Office of Flexport. During his time at Flexport, Will spearheaded innovative strategies that propelled the company while revolutionizing the global freight forwarding and logistics sector. During his tenure, Will led the revenue growth of Flexport, moving the company from $600m annual sales to over $4.5b in a 3 year period all through organic growth.

With his operational expertise in global trade, logistics and supply chain, and after seeing thousands of companies navigate global trade over the years, Will now puts his passion and industry knowledge to work helping companies of all sizes and maturity grow.

Will Urban began his 25-year career at Expeditors in 1994, as a Management Trainee after a chance meeting with founder and former CEO Peter Rose while working as an intern for the Port of Seattle. Will ascended from a Management Trainee to Regional Vice President of the Northwest USA all while working in various roles and global markets along the way. In this key role, he led sales and operations across major locations including San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Denver, managing approximately 1,000 full-time employees and overseeing large global accounts. His leadership played a vital role in one of the company's largest regions.

Will's experience places him as a globally recognized trade, logistics and supply chain expert who is uniquely qualified to help companies scale and grow. Will also is a subject matter expert in deploying global go-to-market programs around freight forwarding, logistics operations, SaaS and tech platforms with an emphasis in supply chain.

Will now spends his time as an advisor to various companies around their Go-To-Market programs and supply chain. Will is also a venture partner at r7 and Companyon Ventures.

About LuckyTruck

LuckyTruck is a modern insurance platform that provides Insurance and financial products and services for commercial truckers. It is the first all-in-one retail platform exclusively focused on serving the needs of the trucking insurance market. For more information about LuckyTruck, visit: www.LuckyTruck.com

