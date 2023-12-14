Boeing Appoints Key Senior Leaders

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced Chris Raymond as president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services (BGS). Raymond will succeed Stephanie Pope, who was recently named Boeing chief operating officer. Brian Moran has been named Boeing's chief sustainability officer, succeeding Raymond. The appointments are effective Jan. 1, 2024.

As president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, Raymond will lead all aspects of the company's aerospace services business supporting commercial, government and aviation industry customers worldwide. BGS had 2022 revenue of $17.6 billion. Raymond will report to Pope and continue to serve on Boeing's Executive Council.

"Chris brings more than 30 years of Boeing expertise in nearly every aspect of our operations, and has strong employee, customer and supplier connections across our commercial and government markets," said Pope. "I'm confident he will continue the strong operational performance with our Services team and remain focused on delivering on our customer commitments."

As Boeing's chief sustainability officer, Moran will be responsible for advancing Boeing's sustainability efforts, focused on aerospace sustainability priorities, stakeholder-oriented reporting, industry-wide partnerships and company performance to achieve key sustainability goals. Based in Boeing's Amsterdam office, Moran will report to Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO, as well as to the Governance & Public Policy committee of the Boeing Board of Directors. He will also serve on Boeing's Executive Council.

"With more than 20 years of Boeing service, Brian has wide-ranging expertise within nearly every aspect of our operations and businesses, including a deep understanding of and commitment to our partners and stakeholders around the globe," said Calhoun. "Sustainability is a key priority at Boeing, and I am confident under Brian's leadership, our team will continue to elevate our focus and enable our company and our industry to achieve a more sustainable aerospace future."

Chris Raymond Biography

Chris Raymond has been serving as Boeing's chief sustainability officer since October 2020. Prior, Raymond was the vice president of Sustainability, Strategy and Corporate Development. He previously led Autonomous Systems within Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), as well as other BDS business segments and BDS business development and strategy. Raymond began his career as an engineer and has held leadership assignments in engineering, supply chain management, program management, strategy and operations across Boeing. Read his full bio.

Brian Moran Biography

Brian Moran has been serving as vice president, Global Sustainability Policy & Partnerships for Boeing. He leads a diverse, global team that elevates and showcases Boeing's focus on sustainability, which includes informing the global policy landscape and deepening partnerships to advance Boeing's sustainability objectives, such as the scaling of sustainable aviation fuels. Brian has held leadership roles in Boeing's commercial and defense businesses, in communications and in government affairs and has been based with the company in St. Louis, Washington DC, London, Seattle, Berlin, Brussels, Chicago and Amsterdam.

