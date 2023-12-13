STRADVISION to Unveil Next-Gen ‘3D Perception Network’ and Showcase SVNet Portfolio at CES® 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, is set to revolutionize the ADAS landscape at CES® 2024 in Las Vegas. Located at the Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #28115, the showcase will be open to industry professionals from January 9th to 12th.

At the heart of STRADVISION's presentation is unveiling the next-generation approach, the '3D Perception Network,' a transformative leap in autonomous systems. This innovation amplifies the role of the camera in the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving(AD), offering a comprehensive solution spanning perception to planning. The traditional sensing-perceiving-planning-action sequence undergoes a pivotal evolution, driven by deep learning for a more delicate 2D to 3D transformation.

The 3D Perception Network, developed by STRADVISION, represents a significant advancement in the field of ADAS/AD. This innovative approach leverages LiDAR sensors during its development phase, but what sets it apart is its ability to transition into a robust and economical alternative, eliminating the need for in-vehicle LiDAR systems. The strategic decision to eliminate the necessity for in-vehicle LiDAR showcases STRADVISION's commitment to cutting-edge technology and its practical and economical application in ADAS/AD systems. This approach not only reduces the overall cost of implementing ADAS/AD technology in vehicles but also enhances the scalability and adoption of autonomous driving features in the automotive industry.

Higher Scalability: The 3D Perception Network introduces unparalleled scalability, driven by increased deep learning and reduced post-processing, resulting in a remarkable 30% decrease in ARM resource usage. This innovation ensures flexibility for expansion across various SoC platforms, seamlessly adapting to diverse hardware landscapes. It optimizes efficiency for the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) era by decreasing CPU usage and increasing Neural Processing Unit (NPU) utilization - NPU for ADAS functions and CPU for broader system operations.

Less Complexity: Implementation of the 3D Perception Network significantly reduces post-processing code complexity by 50%, streamlining integration and maintenance processes.

Expansion of the Role of Camera (Vision): Embracing a transformative approach, the 3D Perception Network redefines the role of the camera in the vision domain. Equipped solely with a camera, it rivals Lidar capabilities, marking a significant leap in the role of vision in autonomous systems.

Enhanced Cost Efficiency: The 3D Perception Network not only offers advancements in scalability and reduced complexity but also brings about a notable enhancement in cost efficiency making it an even more attractive and economically viable choice for OEMs looking to integrate cutting-edge ADAS/AD technologies into their vehicles

Better Accuracy: This innovative new-generation approach ensures superior accuracy, reducing detection errors by a remarkable 10% and boosting detection stability by an impressive 30%. This substantial improvement not only fortifies the reliability of STRADVISION's system in real-world scenarios but also positions it as the go-to choice for OEMs seeking unparalleled precision and dependability in their autonomous driving solutions.

STRADVISION's CEO, Junhwan Kim, expressed, "Our presence at CES 2024 marks a significant dedication to pushing technological boundaries in the automotive sector. The 3D Perception Network and the SVNet portfolio showcase represent the next significant milestones for STRADVISION. We eagerly anticipate engaging with thought leaders across the tech, automotive, and AI landscapes."

This unveiling follows a year of remarkable milestones for STRADVISION, including SVNet's cumulative production of 1.5 million units since 2019. The company is set to reveal its ambitious business vision for 2024, outlining the path towards an IPO.

More information on STRADVISION is available at stradvision.com. For press bookings or inquiries, please contact eunhae.seo@stradvision.com. Business inquiries can be sent to contact@stradvision.com.

Date: January 9th – 12th, 2024

Location: Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #28115, Las Vegas, Nevada

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

