Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS) Network Celebrates 25,000 Children Spared from Serious Harm

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The children's hospital patient and employee safety network, Children's Hospitals' Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS), announced today that it has spared more than 25,000 children from serious harm since its inception in 2009. This significant safety milestone has also resulted in an estimated savings of $510.4 million in healthcare costs.

"Relentless pursuit of the vision of zero harm has led us to 25,000 children spared."

SPS began as a partnership between children's hospitals and the business community, under the leadership of the Ohio Business Roundtable, to improve quality and reduce costs. The network began as eight Ohio children's hospitals focused on putting competition aside to eliminate serious harm. It has since grown to include more than 140 children's hospitals across North America.

"When SPS began nearly 14 years ago, we had an aspirational concept to transform pediatric patient and employee safety in the urgent mission to eliminate serious harm across all children's hospitals," said Nick Lashutka, president of SPS. "The network has achieved unprecedented safety improvement. Relentless pursuit of the vision of zero harm has led us to 25,000 children spared, and the impact of the network only continues to grow."

About Solutions for Patient Safety

The SPS network includes children's hospitals from across the United States and Canada. To date, its efforts have saved 25,120 children and employees from serious harm, and is making progress toward its goal of eliminating instances of serious harm. The hospitals in the network share information and data regularly to learn best practices that are then spread across the network and shared publicly, along with results, on the network's website: www.solutionsforpatientsafety.org.

