Kidneylink Announces Program Growth in Value-Based Kidney Care

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidneylink – a national, value-based kidney care company founded by U.S. Renal Care, is pleased to announce significant growth and success on behalf of its patients and providers – expanding its network to more than 600 nephrologists across 20 U.S. based markets and caring for more than 16,000 people living with kidney disease, both Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD). Since its inception in 2021, Kidneylink has improved clinical outcomes for patients resulting in double-digit percentage reductions in hospitalizations and medical costs.

Kidneylink is built on three founding principles that have delivered success for its patients and nephrologist partners: 1) seamless integration into nephrology practices; 2) equitable partnerships with nephrologists; and 3) data insights for nephrologists at the point-of-care. This highly integrated approach has driven high patient & provider engagement rates and differentiated clinical outcomes. Kidneylink is also not limited to U.S. Renal Care dialysis centers—more than 50% of Kidneylink ESKD patients are treated outside of USRC's facilities.

Seamless Integration into Nephrology Practices

Many value-based kidney organizations rely on virtual care management teams that work around the nephrologist. The Kidneylink model is different and based on deep integration into nephrology practices. The nephrology practice and Kidneylink's systems are integrated and clinical workflows are tailored to fit the individual needs of each practice. In addition, Kidneylink's in-market clinical staff are embedded within nephrology practices – its care team of RNs, NPs, pharmacists, care coordinators, social workers, and dietitians act at the direction of nephrologists and serve as a true extension of their practice.

Equitable Partnerships with Nephrologists

Kidneylink has developed transparent and straightforward partnerships with nephrologists to deliver superior outcomes - decisions are made and success is achieved together with its nephrologist partners.

Data Insights for Nephrologists at the Point of Care

Kidneylink's approach and tools are designed by practicing nephrologists for nephrologists, and thereby are grounded in the realities of daily practice. Driven by our partnership with pulseData, Kidneylink's predictive analytics tools provide actionable clinical insights to manage our patients' complex conditions, empower nephrologists to make informed decisions at the point of care, and identify patients who are most likely to require hospitalizations and why.

Michael Rocklin, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Value-Based Care at Kidneylink, commented on the immediate benefits he is seeing for his practice, "As a practicing nephrologist, I am tremendously encouraged by the early results Kidneylink is already delivering. Our model puts decision-making authority in physicians' hands while providing advanced analytics at the point of care to better detect and predict disease progression, identify patients with the highest risk of hospitalization, facilitate a smooth transition to in-center or home dialysis, and increase kidney transplantation. All of this information and support helps our patients stay healthy for as long as possible and nothing is more important."

Hamed Mizani, MD, FASN, founder of South Texas Renal Care Group and partner of Kidneylink since inception, is also seeing meaningful results for his patients with Kidneylink, "Together we are lowering the progression of kidney disease and the onset of dialysis. For those who are already on dialysis, we help them transition to home dialysis where they can stay healthier and more active. The future of kidney care is value-based care. This is the evolution of our specialty. We can control the cost of health care while delivering better quality and outcomes. The result is less hospitalizations, and people who are healthier and have a better quality of life."

Kidneylink is poised for continued expansion across the country. The company currently has risk contracts for more than 16,000 patients with late-stage kidney disease, managing close to $1 billion in annual spend across 20 different markets.

About Kidneylink:

Kidneylink is value-based kidney care company founded by a partnership of the nation's leading nephrologists and U.S. Renal Care – the largest privately-held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the U.S. Since inception in 2021, Kidneylink and its 600+ nephrology partners have cared for more than 16,000 people living with chronic kidney disease nationwide and have managed close to $1 billion in spend under management. To learn more about Kidneylink or to speak with a Kidneylink partnership associate, please visit Kidneylink.com.

