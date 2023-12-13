Driving Advanced Fan Insights: Philadelphia Union & KORE Expand Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the leading sports and entertainment business solution, and the Philadelphia Union, Philadelphia's Major League Soccer team, are excited to announce the parties have expanded their partnership. The two groups have previously partnered together for several years on the Corporate Partnership business with the Union leveraging KORE's Sponsorship + Activate platform to great success.

In the upcoming phase of the collaboration, the emphasis will shift towards enhancing the Fan Engagement aspect of the Union's operations. This involves incorporating KORE's Fan Engagement + Helix platform along with KORE's Data Warehouse & Analytics (DWA) ecosystem. This advanced platform is designed to optimize the club's capacities and enhance overall understanding of fan dynamics. KORE will seamlessly integrate with the Union's existing native Salesforce ecosystem, simplifying the club's data management and analysis processes.

In addition, to KORE's technology platform the Union have engaged with KORE's industry leading consultancy group, KORE Planning & Insights ("KPI"), to develop a state-of-the-art premium sales lead scoring system, designed to revolutionize the Philadelphia Union's approach to lead management and drive higher conversion rates for premium sales. KPI and the Union will also focus on implementing a waitlist scoring feature to offer a smarter and more efficient methodology to prioritize access to high-demand products and services.

The partnership highlights key items for both organizations: Philadelphia Union's commitment to driving the most advanced insights and processes, and KORE continuing to be the solution of choice for the industry.

Kyle Mathiot, Vice President of Business Analytics at the Philadelphia Union, states, "KORE has been a critical partner in helping shape our corporate partnership business. With all our success to date, we felt continuing to expand our relationship with them via their Fan Data platform was an easy decision. We look forward to driving deeper fan insights into our business strategy."

In response, KORE's COO, Adam Grow said, "Expanding our partnership with the Philadelphia Union is exciting and continues to validate our approach to building strong relationships with our customer partners. The projects with KPI are designed to streamline the Union's sales approach, drive higher conversions more efficiently, and enhance experiences for all the team's fanbase."

The collaboration between the Philadelphia Union and KORE highlights the increasing significance of data-driven approaches in the realm of sports and entertainment. By embracing KORE's cutting-edge solutions, the Union is poised to deliver an upgraded and individually tailored experience for fans, partners, and stakeholders alike.

About KORE:

