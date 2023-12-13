THE CORDISH COMPANIES BREAKS GROUND ON NEW $270+ MILLION LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA

World-Class Gaming, Hotel, Dining, and Entertainment Destination to Feature First Land-Based Casino in Shreveport-Bossier Market

New Development Projected to Generate More Than $200 Million in City and State Gaming Tax Revenue in First Five Years of Operation, and Create Approximately 1,500 New Jobs for the Region

BOSSIER CITY, La., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LRGC Gaming Investors, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, today celebrated the commencement of construction on the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market and the $270+ Million LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA, a project that will serve as a regional destination for world-class gaming, dining, entertainment, and hotel amenities.

The Cordish Companies today celebrated the commencement of construction on the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market and the $270+ Million LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA, a project that will serve as a regional destination for world-class gaming, dining, entertainment, and hotel amenities and bring economic opportunity and inclusivity to residents in the Ark-La-Tex region. The project is scheduled to open in 2025. (PRNewswire)

The official groundbreaking ceremony, hosted by The Cordish Companies Principal Jon Cordish, was attended by Louisiana State Senator Barrow Peacock, State Representative Sam L. Jenkins, Jr., Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler, and Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns, along with dozens of regional elected officials, and business, community and tourism leaders, who joined Cordish executives for the first turn of the shovels marking the start of construction on a project that will set a new standard for development in the Ark-La-Tex region bringing economic opportunity and inclusivity to residents.

The project is expected to generate $35 million in gaming tax revenues for the City of Bossier and more than $168 million in gaming tax revenues for the State of Louisiana within the first five years of operation. Annually it will generate $34 million in salaries, wages and tips, create approximately 750 new construction jobs and approximately 750 permanent gaming and hospitality jobs for local and regional residents, as well as contract opportunities for local, minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.

"Today marks an incredibly special day for my family and The Cordish Companies as we continue to expand our Live! brand in the Southeast region of the country with the development of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana," said Jon Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies. "With the first land-based casino in the market, Live! Casino will be a transformative development that will bring a first-class gaming and entertainment experience to millions of visitors, create significant new jobs, and generate millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community for generations to come. I'd like to thank state and local officials, in particular Mayor Chandler and Ronnie Johns, for their continued support for this project."

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is being built on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City. The property is located along the scenic Red River, directly across from Shreveport, with convenient access off U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 20, approximately 20 miles from the Texas border and 40 miles from the Arkansas border, allowing for easy access for out-of-state guests and patrons.

Scheduled to open in 2025, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will feature:

more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games and 40+ live action table games;

a sportsbook;

an upscale 550-room hotel, resort pool and fitness center;

a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings;

structured and surface parking;

30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining entertainment venues including multiple new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar; Luk Fu , an Asian restaurant; a fine dining steakhouse; and more.

Nationally Recognized Dining Concepts

Among the featured dining and entertainment venues in the facility will be Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, two national powerhouse names that are among the fastest growing concepts in the United States. The concepts are located at the front door of professional sports stadiums, high-profile entertainment and lifestyle districts, and world-class casino resort destinations across the U.S. including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA; Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO; Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District; Xfinity Live! and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in South Philadelphia's Stadium District; and Nashville Live! in the heart of downtown Nashville on 2nd Avenue.

Sports & Social, the premier sports bar and restaurant in the United States, offers guests an immersive sports entertainment atmosphere as the next best game watching experience outside of a stadium or arena. Curated by James Beard Award Nominee Chef John Suley, Sports & Social's menu features an elevated selection from its made-from-scratch kitchen for lunch and dinner. The bar's beverage program includes carefully crafted cocktails, specialty drinks including Sports & Social's signature Crush drink, and an extensive line up of brews on tap.

The venue features multiple digital media experiences, including a state-of-the-art LED media wall, that allows guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Game days at Sports & Socials feature an electric environment with elements such as emcees and DJs, live fan-cams, competitions and games, and industry-leading audio and visual displays including music and light effects. Sports & Social venues showcase a wide variety of interactive social and nostalgic arcade games throughout the space, as well as live music and special events during the week.

Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR Cowboy Bar lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders, which embodies toughness, determination, and a true spirit of independence. PBR Cowboy Bars fuse that spirit with first-class hospitality, bringing an authentic country western experience that marries an electric combination of "cowboy cool" and big-time entertainment. The venue offers high-energy music, expansive bars, private VIP tables, industry-leading sound & lighting, and a mechanical bull.

The soul of PBR Cowboy Bar comes alive through its great entertainment, the best in country music, and its rich traditions, including Freedom Friday, a night of appreciation once a month for all military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members. PBR Cowboy Bars have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Justin Moore. The newest location at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be the country's 15th PBR Cowboy Bar.

Additionally, the property will feature Luk Fu (pronounced "Luck Foo"), a vibrant Asian themed restaurant featuring the traditional flavors of Southeast Asia. Chefs from Vietnam, Japan, Korea, and China blend ingredients imported from their native lands with locally grown produce, poultry, seafood and meats to create a menu filled with traditional dishes that span generations, including expertly crafted Dim Sum to a variety of Pho, Wok-Fried and Steamed Noodles, Sushi and more. Luk Fu presents the fast-paced excitement of a traditional Asian street food market, complemented by a robust cocktail list and sake selections.

Expansion of the Live! Brand

The development of Live! Casino & Hotel in Bossier City continues Cordish's vast expansion across markets in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S. including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas where the Company currently has over $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live! development in the Arlington Entertainment District in North Texas. In October, the Company opened Nashville Live!, a 50,000 square foot, five-level experience in the heart of downtown Nashville on 2nd Avenue.

For over a century, The Cordish Companies has created and managed an extraordinary portfolio of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations throughout the United States. Its Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country, welcomes over 55 million annual visitors to its dining, entertainment, casino, hotel, and sports-anchored entertainment districts, many of which have revitalized communities and reshaped the social and economic landscape of major markets across the country.

This transformational effect has earned the Company an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for its urban revitalization efforts, more than any other developer in the world. For over two decades, Live! has dramatically changed the entertainment experience, creating one-of-a kind destinations that offer a curated year-round calendar of special events, premier dining venues, first-class hospitality, and the best of local, regional and national entertainment.

In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the U.S. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia; and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. The award-winning properties have been nationally recognized for excellence in operations, food and beverage offerings, and its Live! Rewards Loyalty Program, annually named one of the best casino loyalty programs in the country by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

Live! in the Community

The Cordish Companies and its affiliates also have a strong history of leadership in philanthropy, volunteerism and community service working with local non-profit organizations in all markets where it does business and becoming active members of the community. Cordish is committed to supporting the Bossier City community and its non-profit organizations through direct monetary contributions and in-kind services, acting as a convener to assist community organizations and non-profits in their fundraising efforts and volunteerism, an endemic value to the Company and its team members.

More details will be shared in the coming months. New information will be posted to the website as available at www.LiveCasinoLA.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland – located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com – the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Coming in 2025 – the new Live! Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit https://visitlive.com/casinos

