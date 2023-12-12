JETSET Pilates® Announces International Expansion

New deal will bring the elevated pilates experience to Australia in 2024, the first market in a global expansion path

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates® reveals it has signed a milestone deal to bring its elevated pilates experience to Australia, the brand's first international studio location.

JETSET Pilates® is expanding internationally. A new deal will bring the elevated pilates experience to Australia in 2024 (PRNewswire)

JETSET Pilates® Signs Deal for First International Studio

Since launching franchise applications in 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction among franchise applicants to establish itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space.

In addition to its Australian deal, JETSET added new US location agreements in Q4 2023, including Atlanta and Orlando. Location agreements are now signed for 24 more new studios. The brand's leadership team projects triple digit unit numbers by 2025.

Founded by Tamara Galinsky in Miami Beach in 2010, JETSET Pilates is an internationally recognized brand with a growing, loyal community devoted to the unique 50-minute workout that challenges body and mind.

"I created JETSET with the goal of integrating the things I love most in an elevated setting where authentic connections would be made. JETSET has grown organically thanks to the strength of our community, enabling us to expand worldwide. With each new JETSET Pilates studio we're fulfilling the intention of making JETSET's elevated Pilates experience accessible and ubiquitous on a global scale." - JETSET Pilates Founder Tamara Galinsky

With its first international location set for Melbourne, Australia, JETSET executes on its global expansion plan to establish flagship studio locations in influential, world-class cities where JETSETters™ already live, work and travel. With a high level of visibility as a luxury brand not just in its home city but internationally where it does not yet operate indicates JETSET is ideally positioned for growth in top global markets.

"I am thrilled to bring JETSET Pilates to the Australian market. The workout itself and total experience are unmatched. As a fitness enthusiast who has tried just about every group fitness class out there, I've found JETSET to be unrivaled and am confident it will thrive in Australia and around the world." - Kathryn Woodfine, Franchise Owner

JETSET's dominance in the multi-billion dollar boutique fitness industry is intensifying continuously among the franchise business community and studio clientele alike.

Franchise applicants are drawn to the brand's unique and unmatched business model that provides an accessible and attractive path to investing in the fast growing Reformer Pilates industry. The JETSET leadership team is extensively experienced and deeply knowledgeable about the boutique fitness and franchising businesses.

JETSET's superior combination of an exceptional fitness product and a proven, trusted business model empowers aspiring health and wellness entrepreneurs to bring the JETSET experience to their market regardless of health, wellness or business experience.

"Our team is dedicated to empowering franchise partners with operating systems, financial planning tools, technology, training, support and products that are second to none. We are passionate about these partnerships and bringing JETSET to communities worldwide." - Sarah Buie, Head of Franchise Development

Fueled by increasing numbers of people attracted to the high intensity, low impact style of movement that is appropriate for all ages and can be done daily, Reformer Pilates is one of the fastest growing and most in demand workouts.

JETSET Pilates signature 50-minute classes are set to energizing, curated playlists. Combining pilates-inspired exercises with seamless, efficient transitions, the method delivers transformative results, fast. The resistance and cardio training takes place on JETSET's specialized reformer, customized by the brand to fit the uniquely effective and efficient workout.

Class sizes are intimate with studios designed to accommodate a maximum of 12 to 18 reformers. JETSET instructors are trained to create personal connections with clients, ensuring everyone experiences a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. This personalized format is key to the luxury of the JETSET Pilates experience.

JETSET Pilates recently opened new studio locations in Fort Lauderdale and Downtown Miami. Florida locations opening soon include Boca Raton (multiple studios), Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Doral, North Miami, Orlando and Tampa (multiple studios in the Bay area). National locations coming soon include Atlanta, Dallas (multiple studios), New York City (multiple studios) and Raleigh, North Carolina (multiple studios).

For information on franchising opportunities, visit: https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.



