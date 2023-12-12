GEEKOM Achieves Remarkable Sales Surge in Third Quarter of 2023

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, the distinguished premium Mini PC brand, proudly announces substantial growth in the computer and Mini PC category following a year of sustained expansion in the broader market. The company's strategic focus on brand investment, sales growth, and executive team expansion has yielded remarkable results, earning global recognition for product performance, quality, and after-sales service. Notably, GEEKOM reported an outstanding 208% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2023, accompanied by the establishment of new divisions and the recruitment of several talented professionals.

Reflecting on this success, Alan Chen, the CEO of GEEKOM, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "The past few months have witnessed exhilarating growth in the Mini PC segment. Beyond our thriving business, we've been reshaping and implementing our brand strategy. Our recent ventures in the technology space have unveiled distinctive aspects that set us apart in the Mini PC category. Consumers have expressed a clear preference for high-tech experiences, and our increased investment in the Mini PC category reflects our commitment to delivering a version that aligns with contemporary consumers' expectations of 'high tech.'"

As GEEKOM continues its expansion of the high-end Mini PC lineup, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to performance, reliability, and environmental consciousness. The upcoming year will witness the launch of the IT14/IT14 Pro in the IT (Intel®-based) lineup, the A7/A7 Max, and the AX7/AX7 Max in the A (AMD-based) lineup. Plans are also underway to introduce a new lineup featuring dual LAN ports and support for USB-C for internal power, including the GT14 Pro/GT14 Max and XT14 Pro/XT14.

GEEKOM's third-quarter research report revealed a notable 10.8% year-on-year increase in female users, prompting the decision to launch the AMD processor-based Mini PC-GEEKOM A7 in the first quarter of 2024. This new addition will inherit the high performance and reliability associated with GEEKOM's existing products while boasting a more neutral, stylish, and minimalist design. Alan further stated, "In terms of body size, the A7 will be the thinnest Mini PC on the market, with stability and performance guaranteed."

With a diverse portfolio of more than 10 Mini PC products, GEEKOMPC has earned widespread recognition in the industry for its exceptional niche Mini PC offerings, standing alongside some of the world's most coveted computer brands. For more information, please visit GEEKOMPC.COM or follow GEEKOM on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

