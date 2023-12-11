FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES FONTAINEBLEAU REWARDS, THE ULTIMATE TICKET TO EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES AND LIMITLESS LUXURY

Tiered, cross-resort loyalty program allows members to earn points and benefits when spending on gaming, hotel, dining, and more

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With an eye toward exceeding the scope and excitement of traditional loyalty programs, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, is announcing Fontainebleau Rewards. This tiered, inclusive loyalty program invites members into the inner circle of the Fontainebleau experience, where they can earn exclusive benefits and a passport to limitless luxury during every visit. Beyond casino gameplay, Fontainebleau Rewards allows members to earn tier status and points in the hotel, restaurants, bars, lounges, day and nightlife venues, Lapis Spa & Wellness, fitness center, and Fontainebleau-owned retail shops.

"The Fontainebleau legacy is built on creating a personalized experience for every guest, and Fontainebleau Rewards takes that legacy to new heights," says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Mark Tricano. "Our loyalty program is focused on simplicity, transparency, and convenience, seamlessly integrating both gaming and nongaming rewards. This empowers our members to effortlessly shape their unique journey through Fontainebleau Las Vegas."

By joining Fontainebleau Rewards, members will have access to best-available room rates, member-exclusive offers and invitations, complimentary rooms, dining, slot play credit, and more. "Bleau Points" are earned playing slots or through cash purchases in most areas of the resort, and can be seamlessly redeemed at the hotel, restaurants, day and nightlife venues, Lapis Spa & Wellness and select retail stores. Members will also earn "Play Points" via slots in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino and can redeem those points as slot play credit at eligible machines.

As members earn those points, they will also increase their Tier Status, unlocking a richer set of Fontainebleau Rewards benefits. Some of the most notable benefits include complimentary self-parking and complimentary valet Sunday through Thursday at the first elevated tier, escalated Play Point bonuses and tier achievement dining credits at every elevated tier, and complimentary resort fee for the top tiers. A complete list of Fontainebleau Rewards benefits, the pre-enrollment form, and program terms and conditions can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/rewards. Guests who pre-enroll in Fontainebleau Rewards prior to the December 13, 2023, grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas can also take advantage of a limited time offer and be among the first to be notified about new rewards.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas resides on nearly 25 acres adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center District on the Las Vegas Strip. The property, acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, will be solely operated by Fontainebleau Development upon its opening. More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, its rooms and suites, dining, and entertainment offerings can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening December 13, 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

