AMSURG Announces Two Additions to Executive Team

The organization rounds out its executive leadership team, welcoming Susan Byrd, MHRD, as chief human resources officer and Keith Hennegan, MBA, as chief operating officer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, announces two appointments to its executive leadership team. Susan Byrd, MHRD, has been appointed as chief human resources officer (CHRO) at AMSURG, officially joining the organization on Dec. 4. Additionally, Keith Hennegan, MBA, has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO), assuming the position effective today.

AMSURG welcomes Byrd and Hennegan to the organization, where their experience, expertise and leadership will play a key role in guiding the growth, development and success of the company's teams and services in the years to come.

"Susan and Keith bring a passion for serving and developing others to our executive team," said Jeff Snodgrass, president and chief executive officer of AMSURG. "They are both committed to our organization's mission and values, and I'm excited for our teams to benefit from their proven leadership, which will ultimately have a positive impact on the value and experience we provide patients."

As the CHRO of AMSURG, Byrd brings more than 25 years of human capital experience, building strategies for growth, change and company culture in public and private settings. Before joining AMSURG, she served as chief people officer at SpecialtyCare. Byrd has also held HR roles in and out of the health care sector, including as senior vice president of human resources at Change Healthcare (previously Emdeon), as well as Dell Computers, SunTrust Bank and Bosch. Byrd is also a published author, writing Human Resources Leadership, Alignment, and Trends—Inside the Minds: HR Leadership Strategies and The Accountable Human Resources Department: Delivering Strategic Programs That Contribute to the Bottom Line.

"As a people leader for more than three decades, I'm honored to join AMSURG and excited to work with such talented and passionate employees and team members," Byrd said. "This is an exciting time of growth and innovation for the organization and everyone who is a part of it, and I look forward to continuing the organization's focus of being a great place to work for all."

Serving as COO of AMSURG, Hennegan has extensive experience in multisite health care operations, mergers, acquisitions and investing. Before joining AMSURG, Hennegan was the COO at US Fertility, where he led operations, human resources and marketing for the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices. He held multiple roles with DaVita Inc., where he oversaw a portfolio of clinics in Louisiana and southeast Texas, most recently as division vice president. Before transitioning into health care, Hennegan worked at RoundTable Healthcare Partners, a middle-market private equity fund, and was in the global mergers and acquisitions investment banking group at Deutsche Bank.

"It's a pleasure to join the AMSURG leadership team and be a part of advancing the organization's commitment to continuous improvement, operational excellence and growth," Hennegan said. "AMSURG has proven to be a leader in the ambulatory surgery center space, providing high-quality care and experiences to patients. I'm looking forward to the many opportunities ahead for the organization to impact patients, teammates and physician partners."

With this announcement, AMSURG rounds out its executive leadership team.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. With a focus on strategic growth and innovation, AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

