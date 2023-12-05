ME AND MY GOLF SELECT FULL SWING AS NEW OFFICIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNER

YouTube's largest golf instruction channel will be using the Full Swing KIT launch monitor created for Tiger Woods to help players around the world learn more from every swing

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the industry leader in sports technology, announced an exciting partnership with one of golf's largest global instruction platforms, Me and My Golf. Long known for the most popular golf instruction YouTube Channel with nearly 1 million subscribers, Piers Ward and Andy Proudman. They will be working with Full Swing as both product consultants and content creators, utilizing the Full Swing KIT launch monitor on the range to create instructional content to help golfers around the world learn more from every swing and create content at Full Swing's Carlsbad, California Headquarters utilizing their Pro 2.0 Simulator and Virtual Green.

When the duo take to the driving range and golf course, they will have the same launch monitor trusted by Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and many other top players & coaches around the globe who are looking for the most accurate radar-powered data paired with high-resolution swing video. Me and My Golf will be not only featuring the product on their channels, they will work with Full Swing to develop new features that are beneficial to both instructors and players including enhancing existing ways that KIT users can share their data & video.

"We have been fortunate to have access to testing every launch monitor on the market and with the Full Swing KIT, we saw accuracy we could trust along with accessibility for more golfers from a usability and pricing standpoint," said Piers Ward, founder of Me and My Golf. "We have seen the difference in our months of testing KIT, it is something unlike we've seen before but players we work with are telling us that they feel more comfortable using the device on their own than ever before."

"We have been watching Me And My Golf's YouTube channel for quite some time waiting for the right moment to partner and could not be more excited for them to show players around the world that launch monitors can help golfers of all levels improve their game," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing, "Their ability to reach millions of golfers to help them improve remotely lines up perfectly with how we think the Full Swing KIT is going to change the way that people practice & play around the world."

Followers of Me and My Golf can expect to see plenty of new content enhanced by Full Swing's entire product line from KIT's data and video as well as new content being shot on the new Full Swing KIT Studio all-in-one indoor solution, along with Full Swing's Simulators and Virtual Green product. To learn more about how to get Full Swing's products featured in Me and My Golf's content head to FullSwingGolf.com.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and many more along with the NFL's Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen and the NBA's Steph Curry. Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

