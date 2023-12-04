Miami International Holdings Announces New MIAX Sapphire Options Trading Floor to be Located in Wynwood District of Miami; 38,400 Square Foot Facility will Include Office Space for MIAX Employees and Market Participants

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire, LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading) today announced that the new MIAX Sapphire options physical trading floor will be located in the 545 Wyn building in Miami's Wynwood district.

The new MIAX Sapphire exchange will be MIAX's fourth national securities exchange for U.S. multi-listed options and will operate both an electronic exchange and physical trading floor. The electronic exchange is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2024, with the physical trading going live in the second half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

The MIAX Sapphire trading floor will be the first national securities exchange to establish operations in Miami, Florida, and will include a next-generation trading floor, ancillary office space for MIAX employees and market participants, conference facilities and broadcast media space. Additional tenants in the 545 Wyn location include Sony Music and PwC.

"Miami's business-friendly culture, favorable tax environment and emergence as the 'Wall Street of the South' make the Wynwood district the ideal location to launch the new MIAX Sapphire trading floor," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "Mayor Levine Cava's office and the Miami business community have been very welcoming and receptive to our plans, and we are grateful for their support. We look forward to continued collaboration with the fast-growing Miami financial community as we expand MIAX's presence in the city."

"Having worked with MIAX for over 15 years, it is gratifying to see its continued commitment to the State of Florida and the Miami community with the opening of its newest exchange in Wynwood," said former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. "MIAX's sustained market share growth since the launch of its first exchange in 2012 is a testament to its management team, dedicated employees and industry leadership."

"MIAX's decision to build its newest exchange in Miami reinforces our status as a destination for the global financial industry," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Being selected as the location for a regulated national securities exchange represents an important milestone for our community and validates our strategy of providing a dynamic business environment for global financial institutions and industry professionals."

"As the second largest international finance hub on the east coast, Greater Miami is at the forefront of financial services innovation, which is consistent with MIH's history and culture," said Rodrick T. Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Miami-Dade Beacon Council. "The new MIAX Sapphire trading floor will serve as a key financial tenant for the Wynwood district, tapping into diverse local talent and attracting additional financial firms to our thriving business ecosystem. We are proud to have supported MIAX's expansion in Miami and will continue to partner with them as they engage with our community."

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire, LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

About the Miami–Dade Beacon Council

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council is the county's official economic development partnership. Attracting and retaining companies that create high-value jobs and invest in our community, The Beacon Council is committed to driving long-term economic prosperity and inclusive growth for Miami-Dade County, its businesses, and residents. We achieve this by marketing Miami-Dade as a world-class business destination; growing local companies and fostering entrepreneurs; and shaping Miami-Dade's economic future. Established in 1985, The Beacon Council has attracted more than 120,000 new jobs and $7.6 Billion of new investment to Miami-Dade County. For more information, visit BeaconCouncil.com.

