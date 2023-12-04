Tinuiti's partnership with The Honest Company expands, reaffirming a shared commitment to growing together and building on years-long history of collaboration and success

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has officially expanded its scope of work with The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness, and household care, founded by actress Jessica Alba.

The Honest Company Inc. Broadens Partnership with Tinuiti; Empowering Continued Growth and Marketplace Expansion; Tinuiti’s partnership with The Honest Company expands, reaffirming a shared commitment to growing together and building on years-long history of collaboration and success (PRNewswire)

As The Honest Company's official Paid Media Agency, Tinuiti currently oversees the business' Paid Search, Shoppable Media, Paid Social, Affiliate, Marketplaces, and Analytics.

Since 2017, Tinuiti and The Honest Company have worked together to support evolving business goals— leveraging new opportunities for growth and maximizing performance across multiple channels, including:

Nurturing the brand's Amazon business visibility while continuously refining Amazon strategy and optimization.

Evolving paid media strategy to support The Honest Company Inc.'s entire retailer ecosystem and drive total business.

Improving media performance to drive sales and more efficient ad spend at Target and Honest.com specifically.

Diana DiGuido, Chief Client Officer at Tinuiti, said: "We're thrilled to broaden our scope of work with The Honest Company and leverage our multi-year partnership to continue supporting their unique business goals. Tinuiti is in the perfect position to foster new avenues of success, including optimizing within Marketplaces to explore new and evolving opportunities for business growth."

Erin Thoensen, Vice President, General Manager Baby + Home at The Honest Company, said: "As we grow in our partnership with Tinuiti we're excited to leverage our teams' shared expertise and the collaboration that we've established over the years. Together, we've been able to create efficiencies, while also identifying weaknesses, allowing us to navigate to creative and innovative solutions– and that has been a recipe for success. We feel confident this partnership will continue to carry us into the future successfully."

Most recently, the Tinuiti team identified a crucial gap in The Honest Company's sales funnel on Amazon. From April to July of 2023, nearly 25% of customers who added an Honest Company product to their Amazon shopping card did not complete their purchase. So Tinuiti stepped in to help. To drive up conversion rate, Tinuiti's AMC tech organized and built AMC audiences by product category to target cart abandoners in the last 30 days.

Within the first month of launch, the campaign drove a much higher rate of return from re-engaged customers. This effort also pushed a slew of first-time Honest customers across the finish line, reducing the cost per acquisition of these new-to-brand customers by nearly two-thirds.

Since achieving this success, The Honest Company has collaborated with Tinuiti on building upon these stunning results – expanding across audiences into Sponsored Clicks, Keyword Searches, and additional ad exposure – and they're still ecstatic with this campaign's performance given the ability to acquire new, high-value customers for less than $1.

Today's news follows a period of key milestones for Tinuiti, including:

Team Expansion: Tinuiti officially announced Tavo Castro as its new Head of Strategic Planning– leading the development and growth of the agency's strategic planning practice.

Premier Launch Partner for Microsoft Advertising Network for Retail: Tinuiti was named a premier launch partner for the Microsoft Advertising Network for retail.

Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year: Tinuiti won the Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year Award for its work with client partner SPARC Group; its third Microsoft Advertising Partner Award in 2023

Ampush Acquisition: Tinuiti acquired the leading growth marketing agency with core focus across social platforms that provide end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with almost $4 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

About The Honest Company Inc.

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 51,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

www.tinuiti.com (PRNewsfoto/Tinuiti) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tinuiti