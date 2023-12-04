easyJet collaborates with RTX to enhance operations

The low-cost carrier becomes the largest A320 operator to roll out Collins GlobalConnectSM

TOULOUSE, France, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is working with easyJet to activate GlobalConnectSM connected aircraft services on more than 330 Airbus aircraft in its fleet. easyJet will become the largest A320 operator in the world to deploy GlobalConnect. This new capability enhances safety oversight, pilot training and operational efficiencies.

A320neo easyJet. (PRNewswire)

The Collins GlobalConnect solution enables the already-installed Flight Operations and Maintenance Exchanger system (FOMAX), jointly developed with Airbus, to provide easyJet valuable insights into its fleet operations, enabling proactive decision-making and more efficient airline operations.

The adoption of this data exchange and analytics capability also brings the potential to simplify the avionics architecture, leading to further fuel efficiency gains through the gradual removal of quick access recorders. The airline projects that cutting this additional weight could save up to 500 tonnes of carbon per year when rolled out fleet-wide.

"We are constantly seeking innovative solutions that enable our aircraft to be more connected," said Jane Ashton, director of Sustainability, easyJet. "Collins' GlobalConnect is one of the many initiatives we will use to drive operational efficiencies across our fleet and to help reduce our emissions."

"The FOMAX system in conjunction with GlobalConnect is designed to empower airlines with comprehensive data-driven insights, allowing them to enhance their operations and passenger experience," said Jen Schopfer, president of Connected Aviation Solutions, Collins Aerospace.

GlobalConnect services across easyJet's fleet will be progressively activated in the coming months, starting before year-end 2023. This marks a significant milestone in easyJet's digital transformation journey and underscores the airline's dedication to embracing cutting-edge technologies that benefit its passengers and the environment.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About easyJet

easyJet is Europe's leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europe's most popular routes than any other airline and carried more than 69 million passengers in 2022 – with 9.5 million travelling for business. The airline has over 300 aircraft on nearly 1000 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in eight countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports several local charities and has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £16m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

The airline joined the UN-backed Race to Zero in November 2021 and has published its roadmap to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with a focus on new technology and the ultimate ambition to achieve zero carbon emission flying across its entire fleet, which the airline is working on together with its partners including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, GKN Aerospace, and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions. The roadmap also features a combination of fleet renewal, operational efficiencies, airspace modernisation, Sustainable Aviation Fuel and carbon removal technology. Additionally, it includes an interim carbon emissions intensity reduction target of 35% by 2035 (versus 2019). Since 2000, the airline has already reduced its carbon emissions per passenger, per kilometre by one-third through continued fleet renewal, efficient operations and aiming to fill most of its seats.

Innovation is in easyJet's DNA – since launching over 25 years ago, easyJet changed the way people fly to the present day where the airline leads the industry in digital, web, engineering and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for its passengers

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RTX