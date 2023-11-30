Lycoming College survey reveals insight into political psychology of problem tolerance

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever wondered why people are resistant to policies aimed at improving things like climate change, Ben Kantack, assistant professor of political science at Lycoming College, has some answers that may surprise you. Using original survey data, Kantack revealed that the way people process thought on an issue is often different from how that same issue is discussed by politicians and the media.

Hot button issues are often discussed in the context of policy, and opposition to a policy can be mistakenly interpreted as disbelief. For example, when policies are proposed to address climate change, those who oppose them are often viewed as climate change deniers. In reality, some who oppose the policy don't deny the existence of climate change but doubt the policy will adequately address the issue. In his study, Kantack showed that many Americans express "problem tolerance" where they agree an issue exists, but disagree on how to address it.

In addition to climate change, the national survey examined problem tolerance in the context of border insecurity, income inequality, and voter fraud.

"Too often, policy activists assume that anyone who agrees a problem exists must also agree on a solution. My research suggests this assumption doesn't hold," said Kantack. "If you want someone to support a policy, you need to convince them not only that a problem exists but also that it is causing negative outcomes, that the proposed policy can solve it, and that the benefits of the policy outweigh the costs. It might be easier to criticize those who don't believe a problem exists, but if doing so means neglecting or alienating the people who believe it exists but aren't yet sold on the solutions, it's unlikely to be effective."

Kantack added, "We become more effective political actors, as well as better citizens and humans, when we truly listen to what other people think, feel, and believe. This sort of critical thinking and civil discourse is imperative at a liberal arts and sciences institution such as Lycoming College."

Political science majors Hayden Burke '25 and Kaitlynn Mangrum '25 assisted Kantack with the classification of hundreds of open-ended survey responses through the Arthur A. Haberberger Chairman's Endowed Student-Faculty Research Program. Burke and Mangrum presented their work at a poster session and will be recognized for their work in any research publications stemming from this project.

