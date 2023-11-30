AllTrails Named Apple's 2023 iPhone App of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllTrails , the world's largest and most trusted outdoor platform, was awarded iPhone App of the Year by Apple, celebrating its outstanding approach to helping people explore the outdoors.

The 2023 App Store Awards spotlight app and game developers who are providing users with meaningful experiences and inspiring cultural change. Out of nearly two million apps in the App Store, AllTrails is recognized as the iPhone App of the Year for its innovative experience, user-friendly design, and, according to Apple, "for helping the world find their way outside."

The team behind the AllTrails app is driven by the mission to share the outdoors with as many people in as many places as possible. By guiding users to plan and explore confidently, AllTrails removes barriers to accessing the outdoors and helps millions of people around the world experience the mental and physical health benefits of time in nature. The free app has cultivated a community of more than 60 million people and has more than 420 thousand curated trail routes across 191 countries.

"It's an honor to have Apple's App Store Editors recognize AllTrails' dedication to getting people around the world outside," said Ron Schneidermann, Chief Executive Officer at AllTrails. "This is an incredible milestone and a testament to our ongoing work of connecting people of all backgrounds, skills, and experiences to the outdoors," he added. "We're excited to continue to build our community and elevate their outdoor experiences with even more innovation in 2024."

2023 has been a high-growth year for the San Francisco-based company, packed with platform updates. AllTrails introduced many new features to its product suite, such as:

Trail Previews - A game-changing 3D immersive video that helps users get a feel for any route, terrain, and elevation

Local Community Feed - An expanded community feature that helps inspire users through others' trail activities in the surrounding area. Trail-goers can browse the feed to check out trail activity in any location

Advanced Conditions - Weather conditions that update along every trail. Conditions include: temperature, mosquito index, predictive conditions based on recent weather, and historical weather

Stats & Achievements - A new and improved experience that helps users log their adventures and celebrate their time outside. Trail-goers can track progress, earn badges, and view an inspiring snapshot of completed outdoor activities

National Park Guides - Curated guides for over 200 National Parks with tips on where to go, what to do, and how to be prepared

Improved On-Trail Navigation - A tool that allows users to follow a planned route, record an actual route, and easily find the way back to the point of origin

AllTrails continues to be the most recognized digital brand and category-leader in the outdoor activity sector. In addition to this recent recognition, AllTrails is frequently featured as a 'Top 5 Health & Fitness App.'

About AllTrails

AllTrails helps you find your way outside with detailed reviews and inspiration from a global community of trail-goers. Every day, AllTrails is inspired to help get more people outside so they can have healthy, authentic experiences and a deeper appreciation of the outdoors.

