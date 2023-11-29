Rule4 Ranked #1 on Outside's 2023 Best Places to Work

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity and technology advisory services firm Rule4 has topped Outside Magazine's prestigious 50 Best Places to Work list.

This is Rule4's third consecutive year on the list, all in the top 10. "We were so excited to learn we'd pulled off the three-peat, but then to be ranked number 1? We're ecstatic." said Trent R. Hein, Co-CEO at Rule4. "It's time to plan some outdoor celebrations!"

This annual award recognizes 50 companies from a variety of industries across the country. Candidate companies are surveyed about leadership and company strategy, compensation and culture, and benefits and extra perks.

"When we started Rule4, making the [Outside] list was one of the mountains we wanted to climb, because it speaks to the lifestyle we cultivate for our team," said Rule4 Co-CEO Dan Mackin. "We knew if we could get that right, success would follow."

Rule4 serves as a guide for clients navigating the uncharted waters of today's technology wilderness, providing customized services that typically fall under the umbrellas of cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, privacy, and OT/ICS security. The company's headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, is a prime location for staff to take advantage of the many nearby opportunities for outdoor adventures and activities.

Rule4 encourages its employees to embrace the outdoors through top-tier benefits including a $1,000 annual ski pass/outdoors stipend, four-day workweeks, an extra paid company holiday specifically for adventures, $2,500 charitable donation match, sabbatical, an annual camping retreat, custom-branded outdoor gear, and group events including hiking, skiing, fly-fishing, and rafting.

To see the full list of Outside's Best Places to Work in 2023, go to www.outsideonline.com/culture/essays-culture/best-places-to-work-2023 .

To see current job openings at Rule4, go to https://rule4.com/careers .

About Rule4

Rule4 provides technology and cybersecurity guidance from its headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. It customizes its services to meet clients' needs, with offerings ranging across cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, privacy, and OT/ICS security. Rule4 is the first global cybersecurity firm to earn B Corp certification. Visit https://www.rule4.com or call 888-4THEFOX to learn more.

