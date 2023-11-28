Now Accepting Reservations: Rich History Meets Modern Luxury at the New Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr

Four Seasons arrives in Morocco's capital in early 2024 with a spectacular oceanside property

RABAT, Morocco, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in a new chapter in the storied history of a landmark location in the heart of Morocco's "City of Lights," the new Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr is now confirming reservations ahead of its grand opening early next year.

"Our new property in Rabat is an excellent complement to our established hotels in Casablanca and Marrakech, providing guests a new opportunity to experience Morocco with Four Seasons," notes Adrian Messerli, President, Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa. "No detail has been overlooked by our esteemed owner partners at Atlantic Coast Hospitality in restoring, renovating and enhancing this important site as a setting for a new era of luxury and glamour in the city, with the personalized service and genuine heart that characterizes the Four Seasons experience the world over."

Once a Sultan's summer residence and later a military hospital, the historic Kasr Al Bahr – "palace by the sea" – is evolving again, now as a Four Seasons hotel. Spread across five hectares (twelve acres) of beautifully landscaped gardens, the fully restored and enhanced property includes six heritage and five new buildings, creating a true oceanfront oasis in the heart of the city. At the same time, guests are just minutes from the Kasbah, the Medina, and the city's most popular landmarks and most important business addresses.

"Often referred to as Morocco's hidden gem, Rabat is a city whose moment has arrived," says General Manager Gregory Viaud. "Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its fascinating blend of Arab-Muslim past and European-influenced modernity, the city is filled with historic sites, hints of French colonial architecture and well tended green spaces. Our team cannot wait to introduce this majestic city to our guests, and perhaps even offer local residents something fresh and new."

Accommodations include 200 guest rooms and suites, most with balconies or terraces with ocean or lush garden views. A highlight is the lavish Sultan's Riad, spread over two floors within a restored 18th century heritage building with a private infinity-style pool, encompassing close to 1,000 square metres (10,000 square feet) of beautifully appointed rooms accommodating parties of up to six adults and three children in luxurious style.

Destination Dining

Set to become a dining and drinking destination for both local residents and visitors to the capital, Four Seasons signature experiences will include Brasserie Marie for classic French cuisine, Verdello for ingredient-driven Mediterranean fare, and, beckoning guests with aromas of freshly baked breads and pizzas, the more casual Flamme by the two outdoor pools. Noora Lobby Lounge promises the city's most luxurious afternoon tea service, while a team of creative mixologists will showcase international cocktail trends at Bar Atlantique. True connoisseurs will want to seek out the Cigar Bar, hidden within the palace's oldest building, for fine cigars and rare cognacs and whiskeys.

Resort Living in the Heart of the City

A stunning indoor saltwater pool is at the heart of the Hotel's elegant Spa complex, which includes a traditional Moroccan hammam, private treatment rooms, full-service salon and 24 hour fitness centre with an outdoor terrace for yoga classes. Two outdoor pools – including a resort-style pool and an ocean-view infinity pool – are set amid gardens with palm, olive and citrus trees.

Be among the first to experience Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr: In celebration of its opening in early 2024, Four Seasons is extending a Grand Opening Offer featuring 15 percent savings on the regular room rate. For reservations, call +1 800 819 5053 or book online.

Memorable Events at Four Seasons

Boasting 2,700 square metres (29,000 square feet) of gorgeous event spaces, including a Royal Ballroom accommodating up to 1,000 guests, Four Seasons is set to become Rabat's preferred address for state-of-the-art meetings and conferences. There's also a junior ballroom, seven breakout rooms, and a private, open air terrace for sunny events during the day, and star-studded receptions by night. Dream weddings become reality thanks to thoughtful touches including a private salon adjacent to the ballroom, on-site beauty services, international menu options, numerous backdrops for photography, and expert planning and execution by a team of Four Seasons events and catering specialists.

For more information or to arrange a site tour, contact ahmed.atef@fourseasons.com.

About Four Seasons in Morocco

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr will be the third hotel in a diverse collection of Four Seasons experiences in Morocco that also includes Four Seasons Resort Marrakech and Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca.

About Atlantic Coast Hospitality

Atlantic Coast Hospitality is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based real estate development firm Q Holding. Established in Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2005, Q Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, is a private stock company listed on ADX's second market since 2017 and one of the UAE's leading investment companies that has garnered an excellent regional and global presence. Initially focused on real estate development, project management, and asset management with an ambitious strategy built on innovation for sustainable growth, the Group and its subsidiaries stand today as a key driver of Abu Dhabi's economy; a position that opened the door for a competitive regional and global position.

