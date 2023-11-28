Standard i-FORCE 2.4L Turbo Engine with up to 278 Horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of Torque

Unique Suspension Tuning for Each Grade with Available Coil Spring Rear Suspension

Available 14-inch Touchscreen Display with Latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing Starting at $31,500*

Arrival Expected in Toyota Dealerships in December 2023

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Tacoma has dominated the mid-size pickup truck segment for nearly two decades, and the all-new 2024 Tacoma aims to set a new standard for modern trucks. Completely redesigned and reimagined for model year 2024, the Tacoma is ready to help drivers tackle their ambitious adventure bucket lists. For this new generation of Tacoma, Toyota engineers focused on its rich history of quality, durability and reliability – while incorporating modern tech, rugged styling and go-anywhere capability.

All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma is Adventure Ready Out of the Box (PRNewswire)

"Our engineers outdid themselves with this next-generation Tacoma," said Dave Christ, Toyota group vice president and general manager. "This truck offers customers more of everything, including technology, style and capability, all with an attractive starting MSRP. This is a segment Toyota has carried for years, and we feel this next iteration of Tacoma only raises the bar."

For 2024, Tacoma is completely redesigned from the ground up. Built on the TNGA-F global truck platform shared with Tundra, Sequoia and Land Cruiser, the all-new Tacoma was designed and engineered specifically for the U.S. market. Constructed from a high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame, it adds numerous features that off-road enthusiasts will love.

One leap forward for the new generation Tacoma is a fully redesigned coil spring multi-link rear suspension. Available on most grades, this new suspension improves overall ride and handling for a new Tacoma for excellent on- or off-road manners. The new Tacoma also diversifies its powertrain choices, with two options that improve both power and efficiency. The turbocharged i-FORCE 2.4-liter engine produces up to 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. The available i-FORCE MAX hybrid is a showstopper, producing up to 326 horsepower and a massive 465 lb.-ft. of torque, the most torque in the mid-size truck segment.

The all-new 2024 i-FORCE Tacomas are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in December of 2023, with i-FORCE MAX models expected to arrive in the spring of 2024. Tacoma offers superior performance at an incredible value with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of just $31,500*. MSRP for i-FORCE MAX models will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Homegrown: For Adventure

Toyota's Michigan-based engineering team had a simple mantra for the all-new Tacoma: "Badass adventure machine." This theme set the tone for the design, features, and capability of what is now the 2024 Tacoma. Interior and exterior design work was done by Toyota's CALTY Design Research Center, located in Newport Beach, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, the same team who led the design efforts for the recently launched Tundra and Sequoia models.

"Badass adventure machine, that says it all about what this new Tacoma is," said Kevin Hunter, president, CALTY Design Research. "There was a lot of close collaboration between engineering, planning, marketing and design. We worked together as a North American unit to make this all-new Tacoma come to life. From design sketches to this fully built truck, what a journey."

The CALTY team focused on Toyota's truck DNA and the Toyota Baja race trucks for inspiration to capture the extreme spirit of off-road adventure. High lift, big tires, slim body and a powerful athletic stance define the iconic Tacoma look, referred to as "Tacoma-ness."

The design team strived for Toyota trucks to have a family resemblance, each with unique personalities defined by their purpose. For Tacoma, its narrow body and wide upper grille are a nod to the original HiLux, with features like the aggressive skid plates as an outward expression of extreme ruggedness. Other signature design elements include the high-mount headlamps, side functional air guides and hexagonal grille motif, as well as integrated roof and tailgate spoilers.

Engineering research and development was conducted at Toyota Technical Centers in Michigan, Arizona and California. The collective engineering teams embraced the "Tacoma-ness" concept and worked tirelessly to develop the next-generation Tacoma as an extremely capable, multipurpose vehicle that can go almost anywhere. Improvements were made across all grades, as the team enhanced Tacoma's on and off-road capability, from daily driving around town, to long trips, to severe rock crawling, to high-speed desert racing. As a result of the engineers' efforts, this truck will perform in widely varied environments, from paved roads to trails.

Over-Built to Perform

The 2024 Tacoma utilizes Toyota's TNGA-F global truck platform shared with the Tundra, Sequoia and upcoming Land Cruiser. Like its brethren, high-strength steel with blanking and laser welds is used throughout the chassis to increase rigidity. Aluminum has been incorporated into the upper body for weight reduction. Frame crossmembers are also strengthened to increase durability and carry Toyota dealer-available accessories gear, such as rooftop tents, high lift jacks and camp fridges. Additionally, the roof is equipped with integrated attachment holes that allow the ability to easily add roof rack rails on all models.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the platform, but the incorporation of high-lift jack point into the rear frame end is a unique detail that demonstrates the engineers' thoughtfulness and understanding of the customers' adventurous spirit. Ride and handling characteristics on Tacoma have been enhanced thanks to the new available multi-link rear coil suspension. This system replaces the previous generation's leaf springs on most models. Leaf springs remain available on SR, SR5 XtraCab and TRD PreRunner grades.

Disc brakes are now standard on Tacoma for increased braking performance, and TRD models and higher grades are equipped with an even larger front brake package. TRD models and above equipped with i-FORCE MAX include a larger rear brake package as well. An electronic parking brake can be synced to engage when the truck is put in park. This feature also allows for low-speed radar cruise control and a brake hold function. To provide improved steering feel and facilitate the incorporation of additional safety and convenience features, Tacoma will now have electric power steering.

Smart Towing Tech

Tacoma buyers need their truck to meet a wide variety of demands. Needing to pull a trailer, boat or UTVs means towing capability is a crucial feature. Fortunately, Tacoma is up to the challenge thanks to its maximum towing capacity of 6,500 lbs. on SR5 i-FORCE and TRD PreRunner and XtraCab grades, while its maximum payload increases on the new model to 1,710 lbs. for i-FORCE Max models. Those impressive numbers are paired with new towing features like an available trailer brake controller that is within easy reach of the driver's seat and a Tow/Haul drive mode that increases throttle response and adjusts transmission shift points.

Trailer Back Up Guidance is an available feature that aids in overall maneuvering of trailers, while the available Straight Path Assist feature can provide a hands-free experience to help guide the trailer in a straight line when backing up.

The available Panoramic View Monitor provides a 360-degree top-down view to aid overall visibility, including tough-to-see areas around the truck. When operating with Toyota's integrated trailer brake controller, the Blind Spot Monitor is designed to recognize blind spots for not only the truck but certain trailers as well. Getting a trailer hooked up is also a breeze with the aid of the backup camera and the available hitch lamps that are built into the tailgate to illuminate the hitch area for easy visibility.

Another incredible available accessory is the wireless trailer camera. When installed on the back of your trailer it provides a live, High-Definition view of what is behind the trailer displayed on the digital rearview mirror. When loaded up for an overlanding trip or towing a boat to the lake, the all-new manual headlight leveling switch is used for glare reduction for vehicles ahead. The switch is located within easy reach of the driver's seat.

Improvements to the Bed

To make things even easier for truck duty, bed volume is increased seven percent to help make loading gear a cinch, even when loading under the available tonneau cover. The bed is now deeper from rail to deck, as engineers designed it so a camp fridge or worksite gear could be stored under a closed tonneau cover. The truck bed is lightweight and extremely strong thanks to the new Sheet-Molded Compound (SMC) construction.

The lightweight but sturdy aluminum tailgate features an available power open and close function with jam protection. The Tacoma borrows the tailgate's quick release and close button from big brother Tundra that is integrated on the side of either taillight. Hands-free tailgate closing is also possible thanks to the auto-close function that is activated by simply pushing up the tailgate with your knee. Gas grades offer an available 400W AC inverter outlet in the bed and on the rear of the center console, while i-FORCE MAX grades will come standard with a 2400W AC inverter. 12V DC power access is also available in both the bed and in the cabin. One more great available option is the bed view camera that allows you to keep an eye on your cargo while you are on the move.

Characteristics of Their Own

From styling to features, each Tacoma model is purposefully designed by Toyota engineers to have unique characteristics. The truck now features suspensions tuned specifically to each grade. TRD Sport has red TRD sport-tuned shocks for a more responsive feel for road-hugging curves, while the TRD Off-Road grade features monotube Bilstein remote reservoir shocks that are well suited to rough off-road adventures thanks to the extended wheel travel and greater heat dissipation. Each Bilstein shock on TRD Off-Road grades also include an end stop control valve (ESCV) that provides increased damping force as the suspension comes closer to full bound stroke.

The Tacoma TRD Pro comes fitted with FOX's new QS3 three-way adjustable internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs for improved high-speed off-road performance. Providing additional performance on rough trails are FOX Internal Floating Piston (IFP) rear bump stops to improve bottom out feel. Trailhunter includes a new Old Man Emu (OME) 4x4 Suspension by ARB that is tuned for optimum levels of off-road control and load carrying capability. Both the TRD Pro and Trailhunter have forged aluminum upper control arms engineered with specific geometry and articulation to aid the upgraded suspension's increased range of motion.

The Limited grade features an available new Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system that constantly adjusts damping forces based on changing road conditions. The linear solenoid-type AVS system features built-in actuators in the front and rear shock absorbers to continuously change damping force based on suspension movement severity to help give the new Tacoma a smooth, luxurious ride.

"We set out to provide even greater attribute separation between grades," said Sheldon Brown, chief engineer, Tacoma. "Each one has a distinct focus on the core purpose of the grade and uses hardware-, spec- and performance-based tuning to deliver that unique experience more so than in the past."

Improved Power

Tacoma will provide customers with two robust and efficient powertrain options; both use a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Most grades will offer up to 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque when paired with the new eight-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i). The entry-level SR's powertrain will generate up to 228 horsepower and 243 lb.-ft. of torque all of this while getting up to a manufacturer 26 MPG (Hwy). Enthusiasts will be pleased to know that a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) with rev matching and stall avoidance technology is also available. The manual transmission models produce 270 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. Additionally, a clutch start cancel feature has been incorporated, allowing the truck to start while in gear for use on steep grades or technical trail sections.

A notable addition to the mid-size, body-on-frame pickup segment is Tacoma's i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, which is the most powerful powertrain ever offered on Tacoma. This powertrain is available on TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and Limited grades, and comes standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter models. The i-FORCE MAX combines the same 2.4-liter engine found in the i-FORCE grades and adds a 48-horsepower electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission that draws power from a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery pack. This combination results in a total system output of up to 326 horsepower and an impressive 465 lb.-ft. of torque, nearly doubling the torque output of the current generation's V-6 engine. When equipped with i-FORCE MAX, Tacoma can effortlessly ascend a 6% interstate grade without the need to downshift, enhancing the comfort of long road trips in a Tacoma.

The Ultimate Adventure Machine

Tacoma's legendary off-road capability is taken to the next level for the latest generation, making it the ultimate adventure machine. An all-new available front stabilizer bar disconnect system increases suspension flex at the push of a button. With the front stabilizer bar disconnected, Tacoma's articulation increases significantly compared to the outgoing-gen truck. The electronic stabilizer bar disconnect will even be compatible with Toyota-approved lift kits.

i-FORCE Tacoma's have up to 34.4-degree approach, 26.1-degree breakover and 26.1-degree departure angles. Running ground clearance maxes out at 11.5 inches on TRD Off-Road. And with tons of available cameras installed on the new Tacoma, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter, drivers can view potential obstacles looming on the trail via the Multi-Terrain Monitor that displays crisply on the available 14-inch touchscreen. For the sketchiest of situations, Tacoma offers standard front and optional rear recovery hooks and underbody protection.

Multi-Terrain Select, which is now functional in both 4WD High and 4WD Low, offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain such as Mud, Dirt and Sand. Tacoma also adopts the new, significantly quieter CRAWL Control function that acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control that allows the driver to focus on steering while the system maintains one of five selectable speeds. When traction is extremely limited, the available electronically activated locking rear differential can help split power 50/50 to the rear wheels. Downhill Assist Control is another off-road feature available and helps the driver navigate descents by limiting the speed of the vehicle.

Tacoma boasts a wide variety of off-road armor and additional frame support for the trails. The TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro offer available skid plates for the engine, transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential. The Trailhunter grade comes standard with all of the above skid plates. These off-road models also include an additional front frame cross member for increased strength and damage resistance. These additional armor pieces help provide peace of mind and speak to Toyota's legendary durability while off the beaten path. The Trailhunter grade even adds standard rock rails to protect against damage to the bottom edge of the cab. These rock rails are available on additional Tacoma grades.

The fun doesn't stop at off-road armor. Owners can add Toyota-offered accessories and make Tacoma their own with the three available auxiliary buttons in the cabin. These controls are pre-wired to the engine bay, driver side footwell and near the rear bumper for a clean look and easy access.

All the Latest Tech Inside

The all-new Tacoma is filled with the latest technology and information screens that bring significant updates to the cabin. A new 8-inch or available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen displays Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system and is designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and pairs well with the available Qi wireless charging pad with enhanced power output. A USB-C data and charging port is integrated on the right side of the display, and dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and available for the rear passengers. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with four different styles is standard on higher grades, while a 7-inch gauge cluster is standard on lower grades.

Standard on all grades is a Smart Key System with push-button start. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, an available Digital Key connects with compatible smartphones to allow vehicle entry, tailgate access and vehicle starting (4G network dependent). The Digital Key can also be remotely shared with others to give more control over vehicle access rather than giving someone the physical key. Additionally, a Smart Card key is available, which is a credit card-sized smart key that allows the driver to carry their key easily and conveniently with them wherever they go.

Tacoma makes the most of its cabin for this newest generation. Gas models have three times more storage space under the rear seat compared to the current-gen truck, and the rear seatback can also fold down flat for additional loading surface. A shelf is integrated into the instrument panel for the passenger to put a phone or other small items, and MOLLE panels on the center console and door panels allow for even more versatile storage. Rubber grips are located on the passenger side of the center console, on all doors and on the front passenger side. Double Cab models also include assist handles on the B-pillar overhead.

For those who love to jam out both in their truck on the way to camp and at the campsite, Tacoma now offers a premium 10 speaker JBL® audio upgrade, including a new externally coupled subwoofer for improved output and a JBL® FLEX portable speaker. When docked on the dash, the JBL® FLEX charges and operates as the center channel speaker. When undocked, the JBL® FLEX portable Bluetooth speaker can play music from your Bluetooth device, run for up to six hours, pair with other Toyota JBL® FLEX Portable Speakers, and be submerged in up to three feet of water.

A Tacoma for Everyone

Tacoma will be offered in numerous grades and configurations for its new generation. Two cab styles are available with either a five- or six-foot bed: a four-door Double Cab and a new two-door XtraCab with clever storage features behind the front two seats.

XtraCab, available on SR, SR5, and TRD PreRunner grades, is all about maximum utility and comes exclusively with seating for two, a functional rear cabin storage area and a six-foot bed. This configuration has no rear doors and no rear seat but makes the most of its cabin with all kinds of additional storage options. Lockable storage on the rear floor is useful for storing things like small packs, toolboxes or a tacklebox, and lockable storage on the back panel can store things like shovels and fishing poles. Quick access to rear storage is aided by a long-slide driver's seat with slide memory. Additionally, the passenger seat can fold flat and can be used as a workspace and includes a water bottle holder.

In terms of grades, Tacoma is available in SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. Returning for 2024, TRD PreRunner is available in the XtraCab configuration with two-wheel drive only. It has a lifted front suspension, larger diameter BFGoodrich all-terrain tires and an electronically locking rear differential. For a sportier look and feel, TRD Sport gets black 18-in. TRD wheels, color-keyed door handles and over fenders, hood scoop, black exterior badging, and aluminum pedals. The TRD Off-Road grade is more capable than ever thanks to new Bilstein remote reservoir monotube shocks for better heat dissipation and the available front stabilizer bar disconnect system.

Limited grades offer more sophistication due in part to a luxurious interior and standard tech including power retractable sidesteps, head-up display, 14-inch touchscreen, JBL® audio, digital rearview mirror, and a power moonroof along with the new smooth-riding adaptive variable suspension and full-time four-wheel drive on i-FORCE MAX-equipped models. The first ever Trailhunter offers a well-equipped overlanding rig that's adventure-ready right from the dealer.

Tacoma will offer a robust color palette that includes Supersonic Red, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Wind Chill Pearl, Solar Octane, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap and Bronze Oxide. A new TRD Pro-exclusive color for the 2024 model year is Terra.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard on All Tacomas

All 2024 Tacoma models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety and convenience systems. New-to-Tacoma TSS enhancements are made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is new to Toyota Safety Sense. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, this system is designed to provide gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, this system now includes the capability to detect a motorcyclist.

Lane Departure Alert will now provide Steering Assist as well as enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control will have Full-Speed Range capability and adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Lane Tracing Assist is new to Tacoma, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control must be enabled for it to function. The system requires detectable lane markings in order to function. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced over prior TSS generations. In addition to lane centering, this system also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System is a new function of Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature is designed to bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist is also new to Tacoma. This system is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In addition to TSS 3.0, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Beyond Zero Vision

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to working toward a carbon neutral future, Tacoma i-FORCE MAX is the latest hybrid offering in Toyota's lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge. Today, Toyota offers 16 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. With 11 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota provides more choices than any other automaker for customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2024 Tacoma also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

*MSRP excludes $1,495 Dealer Processing and Handling Fee

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

Media Contact:

Adam Lovelady

adam.lovelady@Toyota.com

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America