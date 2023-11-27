UScellular Continues Support for College Student-Athletes with 23 Name, Image and Likeness Deals

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2023/2024 college athletic season, UScellular is partnering with 23 student-athletes on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. The company is working with student-athletes at eight universities, including University of Illinois, University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Maine, University of Missouri, University of Nebraska, West Virginia University and University of Wisconsin. This builds upon the company's NIL agreements in 2022/2023 where it supported eight students at two universities.

UScellular (PRNewsfoto/UScellular) (PRNewswire)

The NIL relationship with these student-athletes draws attention to the company's Built for US brand campaign using the theme, Official Sponsor of Timeouts. The program includes student athletes' sharing videos and still photos on their social media channels. The content calls attention to healthier digital habits, including themes of taking a timeout for people and passions that are most important to them. In addition, in-person appearances from each athlete will take place throughout the UScellular footprint.

"NIL partnerships provide UScellular a unique opportunity to create a program that aligns to its values and gives a platform for student-athletes to tell their individual stories," said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand management for UScellular. "Sports are a great way to build strong connections with family, friends and community. While using technology can help us feel connected when watching a game, it shouldn't be a distraction that keeps us from enjoying the experience. As the Official Sponsor of Timeouts, we're encouraging everyone to focus on the game and life experiences with the people who matter most."

The UScellular NIL program for the 2023/2024 season highlights athletes from a variety of sports, including baseball, basketball, cross country, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling. UScellular's NIL-sponsored athletes include:

Evan Manivong , Illinois men's gymnastics

Sydney Stephens , Illinois women's soccer

Cade McNamara , Iowa football

Gabbie Marshall , Iowa women's basketball

Drake Ayala , Iowa wrestling

Omaha Biliew, Iowa State men's basketball

Audi Crooks , Iowa State women's basketball

Josie Bergstrom , Iowa State women's gymnastics

Sophia Santamaria , Maine women's soccer

Adrianna Smith , Maine women's basketball

David Breazeale , Maine men's hockey

Noah Carter , Missouri men's basketball

Julia Crenshaw , Missouri softball

Keegan O'Toole , Missouri wrestling

Lexi Rodriguez , Nebraska women's volleyball

Chief Borders, Nebraska football

Taya Skelton , Nebraska women's cross country

JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia baseball

Zach Frazier , West Virginia football

Kiana Lewis , West Virginia women's gymnastics

Izzy Ashburn , Wisconsin women's volleyball

Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin football

Chayla Edwards , Wisconsin women's hockey

Fans can get in on the action by following UScellular social media accounts or the student-athletes' Instagram, TikTok or YouTube accounts.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

For more information, contact:

uscdlmediarelations@uscellular.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UScellular