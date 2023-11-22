Rolling Suds Aligns with Franchising Veteran David Barr in Strategic Investment as Development Surges

Leading Residential + Commercial Power Washing Franchise Secures Pivotal Backing with Sights Set High on 2024 Growth Goals

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Suds, a leader in residential and commercial power washing for 30-plus years, announces its alignment with and strategic backing from franchising veteran, David Barr. After an impressive kickoff year of its franchise opportunity, this announcement comes at a prime time as Rolling Suds has awarded agreements for 59 territories across 16 states year-to-date. With prospective franchisees flocking toward the opportunity, the emerging franchise is riding the wave of success.

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. (PRNewswire)

David Barr has been highly involved in the franchising industry for more than 35 years in several capacities, from CEO to franchisee to board member and more. Barr has played an integral role in Rolling Suds from the beginning, serving as a personal mentor to CEO Aaron Harper, demonstrating his belief in the brand's mission. After seeing the emerging franchise's impressive growth in less than a year since its launch, Barr was inspired to strengthen his position with Rolling Suds.

"It is a true honor to have the support of incredible visionary David Barr as we redefine successful, responsible franchising," shared Harper. "His unique perspective, gained from experience with brands such as Domino's Pizza, College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving, and Franworth, will continue to be invaluable. David's track record speaks for itself, having helped brands grow from two units to 500, and I look forward to seeing where this astute partnership takes us."

As Q4 closes out and the brand prepares for 2024, Barr's strategic investment will put Rolling Suds in a favorable position to reach its growth goal of becoming a 300+ unit system. While having secured dozens of agreements this year, Rolling Suds has also welcomed 11 new corporate members in anticipation of its exponential growth. With sights set on a bright future, the brand leans into the robust foundation its built and proven business model.

"Rolling Suds represents a rare opportunity in franchising – one that is both ethical and scalable," shared Barr. "I've rarely seen such rapid growth and innovation in such a short amount of time. My strategic investment signifies my utmost confidence in Aaron and the team, and I am excited to contribute to the company's bright future."

The residential and commercial power washing franchise brand is looking to align with single and multi-unit operators looking to stake their claim in the more than $577B home improvement industry. As the industry continues its boom, Rolling Suds has 59 territories in various stages of development across the U.S., with vast whitespace available.

Rolling Suds is a proven business backed by more than 30-years of industry experience and knowledge. One of its key differentiators is the quality and process of the service itself, and ability to complete jobs two to three times more quickly. Rolling Suds has a proprietary cleaning process which utilizes high-quality materials and a specific dilution of soaps within their wash method. With state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained professionals, Rolling Suds is a sustainable business with the ability to invest back into itself.

The Rolling Suds brand and franchise is built on three core elements – relationships, reputation and reliability – and each are applicable to both consumers and franchisees. Having unparalleled experience in such an unregulated industry, Rolling Suds franchisees will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors through a recession-resistant business model. The business support that franchisees receive is immense, including a nine-week interactive power launch training program, one week in person training, six months of lead generation, digital and marketing needs handled, technician training, among many other essential business aspects are provided. It's truly a complete business in a box.

For more information on the Rolling Suds franchise opportunity, visit rollingsudsfranchise.com/get-started or call 949-877-2948.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 30 years ago, has helped more than 200,000 residential and commercial customers while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rolling Suds