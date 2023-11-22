"NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA" TO DELIVER 2023's BEST IN SHOW CANINE THANKSGIVING DAY IN 22nd HOLIDAY SPECIAL ON NBC

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC's Thanksgiving Day special, "The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®," will crown one of the sport's great show dogs as Best in Show on Thurs. Nov. 23, 2023, bringing canine competition and holiday family entertainment to millions for the 22nd straight year.

Coverage of the National Dog Show airs from 12-2 p.m. in all time zones following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The coverage of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia event airs from 12-2 p.m. in all time zones following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and before football-watching takes over the day. The broadcast is seen annually by an estimated total audience of over 20 million in what has become an American holiday tradition. An encore presentation will also air in primetime on Sat., Nov. 26, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT/MT; check local listings).

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is hosted by John O'Hurley ("Seinfield," "Dancing with the Stars") and expert analyst David Frei, one of America's foremost experts on all things canine. Olympics host and tennis analyst Mary Carillo joins as sideline reporter for a broadcast.

As a featured part of the two-hour special, Purina's Thanksgiving's Top Dog contest culminates with viewers able to vote during the broadcast for consumer entries submitted via social media in November. Fans can vote for one of the five finalists at ThanksgivingsTopDog.com on Thanksgiving Day during the telecast from 12 p.m. ET – 4:59:58 p.m. ET while the two-hour special is airing across the country. No purchase necessary. Contest ends 11-23-23. For Official Rules, visit ThanksgivingTopDog.com.

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina will simulcast on Peacock and be available via NBC Sports online at NBCsports.com, or through the NBC Sports app, which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

NBC's digital offering will also include on-demand coverage of all seven groups plus Best in Show. NBCSports.com and NationalDogShow.com will provide video of the examination of every breed in the group judging competition with specific commentary by Wayne Ferguson, the President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, following the broadcast at www.NationalDogShow.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National Dog Show Presented by Purina