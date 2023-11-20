MGM Resorts International Recognized for Superior Achievement in Creating an Inclusive Workplace

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been named a Pinnacle Inclusion Index Company in the 2023 Seramount Inclusion Index. Renowned as the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for cultural change, Seramount's recognition underscores MGM Resorts' commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across its operations.

MGM Resorts is among 26 organizations recognized as Pinnacle Inclusion Index Companies for the first time since participating in the index. This highest-rated tier is awarded to organizations that excel in three key areas: effective practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups; fostering an inclusive corporate culture including leadership accountability; and demographic workforce diversity.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at our company," said MGM Resorts Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra. "The designation of MGM Resorts International as a Pinnacle Inclusion Index Company reflects how deeply our core values are integrated into our people strategy."

This year, 155 organizations applied to the 2023 Seramount Inclusion Index. The results provide metrics needed to understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change and identify solutions to close any gaps.

