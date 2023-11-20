Find Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the BTIG Ophthalmology Conference

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that Philippe Douville, Find's Chief Executive Officer and Robert Glanzman, Find's Chief Medical Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Ophthalmology Conference on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

About Find

Find Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations and Domain Therapeutics and an exclusive license from Strasbourg University on a technology and related know-how initially developed by Dr. Dominique Bagnard.

