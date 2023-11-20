Ezee Fiber to invest $200 million in Fort Bend County to further expand its 100% fiber optic network in Texas

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a Houston-based fiber telecommunications service provider to both residential customers and commercial/enterprise locations, today announced plans for a $200 million investment in the continued expansion of its high-speed, 100% fiber optic network in Fort Bend County. The announcement was made by Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer.

As part of the company's ongoing growth strategy, Ezee Fiber is targeting to reach an additional 125,000 Fort Bend County homes in 2024, extending its high-speed fiber internet to residents in Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Pearland and surrounding communities. This expansion creates a wide range of construction and engineering career opportunities throughout the markets it serves. Already a trusted fiber optic internet service provider to homes and business enterprises in Fort Bend County, Ezee Fiber is on track to connect an additional 14,000 homes in the county by year-end 2023.

"Ezee Fiber's significant investment in fiber optic network construction, including a 2,000 mile core network backbone throughout Houston, reflects our commitment to providing best-in-class technology and future-proof infrastructure that revolutionizes the digital landscape for the people in the Houston communities we serve." said Marino. "Our expansion in Fort Bend County will bring reliable, affordable multi-gig symmetrical internet to more neighborhoods in the area, enabling them to enjoy the fastest, most reliable fiber-based internet available."

"Ezee Fiber is a fantastic community partner," said Claudia Shakespeare, Vice President of Settlers Park HOA and also an Ezee Fiber customer following Ezee Fiber's deployment of fiber optic assets in her neighborhood. "It is a true benefit for our residents to have access to the fastest, most reliable fiber-based internet available in the marketplace. The availability of 5 Gig internet for less than $100 a month is a game changer, particularly for those who work from home. Coupled with excellent customer service, Ezee Fiber is a valued partner in our community."

In the interest of operational efficiency and to minimize disruptions to the community, Ezee Fiber's construction will be executed in geographic zones, bringing the company's multi-gig internet product to thousands of new homes every month. Residents will receive construction updates by mail and door hangers before construction commences and throughout the fiber network build.

Upon project completion, slated for Q3 2024, more than 140,000 Fort Bend County residents and 1,000 enterprise and commercial locations will have access to Ezee Fiber's internet with 99.99% network reliability and a range of speeds from 1 Gig to 8 Gig symmetrical. No-contracts, no data cap limits, no hidden fees and affordable prices with lifetime pricing will range from $69 to $119 per month. Businesses, enterprises, independent school districts and medical facilities throughout the expansion footprint also will have access to Ezee Fiber's 100% fiber-to-the-premise internet.

"Ezee Fiber's lifetime pricing ensures our valued customers can count on industry-leading, future-proof internet speeds at a locked-in monthly rate," added Marino. "Our role as a trusted community partner is paramount, and Ezee Fiber's fair and transparent guaranteed pricing with no contracts reflects our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve."

For more information about Ezee Fiber's geographic service areas and multi-gig plans, visit EzeeFiber.com.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing Houston-based fiber telecommunications company that provides affordable and reliable multi-gig internet service to residential, business and government customers through its 100% fiber-optic network. Founded in 2021, Ezee Fiber is built on a foundation of exceptional customer service, lightning-fast internet speeds and straightforward, transparent pricing. The company operates a carrier-grade network throughout Texas, where its customers are supported by local teams that live and work in the communities they serve. Visit ezeefiber.com for more information.

