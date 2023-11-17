This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Disney's economic impact in Florida and a new Sesame Street Live tour.
- New Study: Disney Generates $40 Billion in Annual Economic Impact in Florida and Over Quarter of a Million Jobs
"Disney is an economic catalyst to the state of Florida generating billions in economic activity, either directly, or indirectly through its supply chain and the spending of employees," said Adam Sacks, President of Tourism Economics, a division of Oxford Economics.
- Sesame Street Live to Tour the U.S. and Canada with Brand-New Production
Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way.
- Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and Pinkfong Reveal Official Trailer for Original Animated Musical Adventure BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE, Premiering Friday, Dec. 8, On Nickelodeon and Paramount+
Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company and directed by Daytime Creative Arts Emmy® winner Alan Foreman (The Casagrandes, Welcome to the Wayne), the movie follows Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City – the big city of sharks.
- Grand Marnier® Taps Teezo Touchdown for a Grand Encounter Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop
In collaboration with rock & rap artist Teezo Touchdown and luxury black owned gifting company UNWRP, Grand Marnier is toasting the holidays, meaningful moments, and 50 years of hip hop with a limited-edition (w)rapping paper, gift (w)rap content, custom cocktail kits and a donation to The Hip Hop Museum.
- An Elevated Slipper Concept With Built-In Christmas Surprise: ELF x TIME Slippers Collaboration Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Beloved Holiday Film
The slippers feature a stunning emerald suede upper with a yellow reindeer embossment. A clever touch to the design is a bright red feather tucked into the laces that bear Buddy the Elf's famous quote, "Treat every day like Christmas."
- The Rolling Stones Turn It Up with Crossfire Hurricane Rum
The Rolling Stones said of the new venture, "We're very excited to be teaming up with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures to create our first ever premium spirits brand and look forward to sharing it with the world."
- Costa Rica Tourism Partners with Cirque du Soleil to Bring a Taste of 'Pura Vida' to Fans
This unique collaboration celebrates Cirque du Soleil's 20th traveling Big Top show, whose story explores the artful balance of the world around us, nature and animals, and emphasizes the influence we can have in creating a better future and world we want to live in.
- Sharp Launches the World's First OLED 4K UHD TV Models Equipped with Roku TV Streaming Platform
Sharp's integration of the Roku TV streaming platform provides consumers with access to endless free, live, and trending TV with all the most popular apps and new features added automatically.
- Chili's Goes Back to the '90s With Boyz II Men to Create New Version of the Brand's Iconic Baby Back Ribs Jingle
The group's harmonizing skills led many to believe they were the original vocalists of the jingle, so finally, Boyz II Men got a chance to give the original a smooth '90s-inspired makeover. Fans are encouraged to use the 'Duet' feature on TikTok to add their own flair to the jingle or add it to their favorite playlist on Spotify.
- DISH Upgrades Hotel Entertainment Experience For Guests
The EVOLVE M1 easily allows hoteliers to restrict the user interface and prevent guests from tampering with crucial settings, thus reducing troubleshooting from on-site staff. Guests can easily access their favorite streaming applications, via the OnStream user interface, allowing hoteliers to deliver on modern demands.
- Claire's and Sony Pictures Television Collaborate on New Series for Kids
"We have an incredible opportunity to leverage Claire's relevance, impact and equity to build compelling content that appeals to Gen Zalpha. This connection, combined with Sony Pictures Television, a true leader in the industry and expert in the space, will integrate Claire's branded programming into the lives of the most pivotal generations of today," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's.
