PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend January 2, 2024

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, November 17, of $0.24 per share, payable January 2, 2024, to shareowners of record as of December 8, 2023.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

