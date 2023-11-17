Infisign Showcases Successful Interoperability for Verifiable Credential Issuance and Verification

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BRANCHBURG, N.J., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infisign, a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, proudly announces its triumphant participation in Jobs for the Future's (JFF) PlugFest 3. The event focused on demonstrating advanced interoperability for Verifiable Credential (VC) issuance and verification, leveraging W3C standards and Decentralized Identifiers. Infisign's IAM exhibited its capabilities in real-time, meeting all the criteria set forth for PlugFest 3.

Key Highlights:

At JFF PlugFest, Infisign showcased various verifiable credentials, including an OBv3 badge and a USCIS document, with detailed issuer and achievement information.

The platform processed requests efficiently, enabling users to select credentials for presentation.

Using the OIDC4VCI protocol, Infisign issued credentials, while OIDC4VP facilitated their verification.

The system supported selective attribute disclosure, ensuring privacy.

This was exemplified in a use case where multiple credentials were issued and verified, requiring specific attributes from each, which could be securely shared through Infisign's wallet.

"Infisign remains steadfast in its mission to provide secure and privacy-centric identity management solutions and this success at PlugFest 3 affirms our progress and the value we bring to the IAM sector," added Aditya Santhanam, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Infisign.

Sharon Leu, Executive in Residence at JFF Labs , commented, "Companies, like Infisign, that participated in Plugfest 3 work to move interoperability forward. Our hope is that through these plugfests we can simulate a marketplace of products that will make it easier to use digital wallets for learning and employment records, and help learners and workers to access quality jobs. We applaud Infisign's commitment to using decentralized identifiers and verifiable credentials to give control and privacy to the users."

About Infisign

Infisign specializes in Identity and Access Management solutions, focusing on Zero Trust Protocols and Zero Knowledge Proofs for passwordless authentication. The company provides Single Sign-On (SSO), Passwordless, and Privileged Access Management (PAM) capabilities, and a comprehensive solution for employee lifecycle management.

For more information, please visit www.infisign.io

Press Contact:

Kapildev Arulmozhi

CMSO

kapil@infisign.io

+1 646 760 9857

For more details on JFF PlugFest 3, please visit W3C PlugFest 3 Participants .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148140/infisign_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Infisign Inc.