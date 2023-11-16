Moomoo Launched Mobile Money Podcast Hosted by VP of Strategy Justin Zacks

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, announces today that its Podcast Mobile Money by moomoo debuts on Apple iOS and Google Andriod platform. The Podcast is hosted by Moomoo Technologies Inc.'s Vice President of Strategy Justin Zacks.

This weekly podcast will provide market news and insights, and dive deeply into investment ideas and current economic events with a special focus on financial education. Zacks will engage with market commentators, current users, and financial influencers about their personal stories, investments, and trading experiences as well as their journeys towards achieving financial wellness and freedom.

As the spokesperson of Moomoo Technologies, Zacks provides internal and external thought leadership about market dynamics and trading. He helps identify risks and new growth opportunities for the company's online trading business while also assisting in optimizing its existing business lines. Zacks is an active member of the Moo community where he interacts daily with users in a special social section of the moomoo trading app.

Zacks began his career in the trading pits in Chicago and has traded equities and foreign exchange derivatives for companies including UBS and Prudential-Bache Securities. Before joining moomoo, Zacks covered the equities market for Bloomberg News. Zacks received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Please join Zacks and other moomoo community members by listening to the first episode and subscribing to the channel here:

Apple: https://apple.co/466JFPa

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ueJap3

Other streaming platforms: mobilemoney.moomoo.com

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: pr@us.moomoo.com.

