Everise Takes Home the Gold at the 2023 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a leading global healthcare services outsourcing company, has been named winner of several Stevie® Awards in various categories in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The company was awarded:

Everise was awarded in eight categories at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2023. (PRNewswire)

Gold in Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion

Gold in Women Helping Women – Business for Sheena Ponnappan , Chief People Officer, Everise

Gold in Achievement in Human Resources

Silver in Company of the Year – Business Services – More Than 10 Employees

Silver in Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More Than 2,500 Employees for Sheena Ponnappan , Chief People Officer, Everise

Silver in Woman of the Year – Business Services for Sheena Ponnappan , Chief People Officer, Everise

Silver in Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women

Top 5 Grand Stevie Award Winner

"Women are an incredibly important part of Everise – in fact, 63% of our talent, and 48% of our leadership, are women. To be recognized internationally as an employer that develops and promotes women, and champions diversity and inclusivity, is a tremendous honor and testament to the hard work we have put in to create our people-first culture. I would like to extend my congratulations to Sheena Ponnappan, our Chief People Officer, and the HR and Everise teams, for these remarkable achievements," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

"As a senior female leader who belongs to a minority ethnicity, I could not be more proud of the collective achievements of the Everise team. I am incredibly honored and grateful to be part of the company's vision of creating a people-focused workplace that employees are excited to go to work at every day. These awards recognize that the vision has today become a reality," shared Sheena Ponnappan, Chief People Officer, Everise.

Established in 2016, Everise has expanded to a workforce of 19,000 spanning eight markets. From the outset, the company has prioritized placing people at the forefront of its operations. In its pursuit of fostering a workplace and culture that prioritizes and empowers its employees, Everise has globally executed a diverse array of initiatives spanning employee engagement, culture-building, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. Over the years, the company has earned multiple industry awards, acknowledging its leadership, dedication to innovation, and its people-centric culture.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business award.

More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With over 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

