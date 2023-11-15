Russell Reynolds Associates Acquires Leading Tech Executive Search Firm Savage Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) today announced that it has acquired Savage Partners, a leading boutique executive search firm that serves growth equity and private equity backed software companies across North America.

Savage Partners, founded in 2005, works with leading executives and investors across the technology industry. The Savage Partners team will join RRA's Boston and Miami offices.

"Bringing Savage Partners on board will further deepen and enhance Russell Reynolds Associates' core leadership advisory work and capabilities in growth-oriented technology companies," said Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO, Russell Reynolds Associates. "Savage Partners' colleagues bring unparalleled industry expertise, and under Todd Savage's leadership, have established themselves as a powerhouse team. We look forward to combining our strengths and assets to provide industry-leading leadership and succession planning guidance."

"Since its inception, Savage Partners has made its mark as a leading executive search firm specializing in partnering with growth-equity backed software companies, providing clients with sound advice based on the best information and insights available," said Savage. "We share Russell Reynolds Associates' quality-driven, execution-focused approach to client service. Taking this next step enables us to serve our clients globally and continue helping them make the best executive hiring decisions with an expanded team and infrastructure focused on collaborating and building deep relationships."

The Savage Partners acquisition marks the third acquisition by Russell Reynolds Associates in 2023, following its acquisitions of Nvolv in June and Kilberry in August. Nvolv is known for advising and coaching CEOs and C-suite executives on new leader integration, CEO succession and top team development. Kilberry brings a unique team of PhD management psychologists to provide unparalleled leadership advice and coaching. Through thoughtful and considered acquisitions, RRA is reinforcing and deepening its capabilities, differentiating the firm's talent and expertise, and strengthening the leadership insights it brings to clients worldwide.

Intrepid Investment Bankers acted as the strategic advisor to RRA in the transaction. Hunt Scanlon Ventures acted as the strategic advisor to Savage Partners.

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 600+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, sustainability, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led.

Savage Partners was founded in 2005 as a retained executive search firm with a focus on middle-market, growth-oriented software companies across the United States. Savage Partners' colleagues will be based in RRA's Boston and Miami Hubs.

