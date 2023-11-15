The 5th China-France Cultural Forum held in Suzhou

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former French Prime Minister Praises Suzhou: Exquisite in Both Tradition and Modernity

On November 13, the 5th China-France Cultural Forum, jointly organized by the Western Returned Scholars Association (Overseas-educated Scholars Association of China) and the Fondation Prospective et Innovation, opened in Suzhou, China. With the theme "A New Era of China-France Friendship, A New Starting Point for Cultural Exchange," the forum aims to implement the consensus of the leaders of China and France, enhance mutual understanding through cultural exchange, and provide a platform for dialogue and exchange among cultural and artistic figures from both countries. Approximately 300 guests attended, engaging in discussions and exchanges in various fields, including culture, art, education, technology, and trade, to promote pragmatic cooperation.

Ding Zhongli, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and President of the Western Returned Scholars Association, noted in his address that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 1964, cultural exchanges have deepened mutual understanding, laying a solid foundation for the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. As China and France approach the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, he expressed the hope that participants in this forum would deepen cultural exchanges, further consolidate the people-to-people friendship between China and France, and jointly contribute to world peace and human progress.

During the forum, participants visited Suzhou's classical gardens, intangible cultural heritage sites, Suzhou Museum, and more, experiencing the charm of Suzhou's traditional culture together. Raffarin, Jean-Pierre, Former French Prime Minister, praised Suzhou for its beauty in both tradition and modernity: "I have visited Suzhou before, and the impression is very profound. Suzhou has done a great job in the inheritance and promotion of culture. I feel that Suzhou has an excellent balance, whether in its long history, culture, scenery, heritage, including its water systems, all well preserved and promoted. At the same time, Suzhou is also a very modern city, with a well-connected transportation network and beautiful buildings, achieving a true balance between modernity and tradition. In France, Suzhou is often considered one of the most beautiful cities in China. When people mention the cultural vitality of Suzhou, it receives unanimous praise."

As the host city, Suzhou, over 700 years ago, impressed Western traveler Marco Polo as an "astonishingly beautiful city." This time, French guests, while appreciating the long history, were more amazed by Suzhou's modernization and extraordinary economic vitality.

During the forum, Wu Qingwen, Mayor of Suzhou, introduced that Suzhou, with a heritage of 2,500 years, is full of vitality. Suzhou is a crucial window for the world to understand China. Understanding Suzhou means understanding China's 5,000 years of culture, and comprehending Suzhou means understanding the achievements of China's 40 years of reform and opening up.

