Volocopter Dazzles with First Flight in New York City

BRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), completed its first flight test at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) in New York City (NYC) with its crewed Volocopter 2X. Hosted by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the Volocopter 2X participated in the world's largest and first public event showcasing multiple electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in a city. Volocopter has now successfully and safely conducted flights in the heart of two of the busiest metropolitan hubs of the world, NYC and Singapore. The success of this flight is an affirmation of the company's skillfulness to bring safe, quiet, and sustainable UAM to megacities worldwide.

Volocopter 2X flying crewed over Downton Manhatten completing the first ever eVTOL-fight in Downtown Manhattan (PRNewswire)

With the iconic Lower Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge in the background, the Volocopter 2X electric air taxi flew in a smooth and quiet manner. Volocopter's multicopter design is particularly suited for urban missions, producing zero emissions in flight and little noise pollution in a busy metropolis like NYC.

As part of the public showcase, the City of New York outlined a new vision for the future of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, seeking to reduce emissions, noise pollution, and improve the residents' quality of life. It aims to reshape heliports such as DMH to accommodate eVTOL aircraft to diversify the city's mobility options to reduce congestion, while still meeting the transport needs of one of the busiest cities in the world.

"The Adams Administration has been a leader in driving technology innovation and economic growth while simultaneously improving quality of life," said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Andrew Kimball. "EDC's new strategy for the Downtown Manhattan Heliport reflects these priorities while making it an industry leader in the embrace of eVTOLS – a quieter and greener helicopter alternative – while at the same time facilitating maritime freight with last mile e-bike deliveries that takes trucks off the roads."

"A New York City flight has always been on Volocopter's mind when designing an eVTOL that could be safe and quiet enough to fly its busy skies," said Christian Bauer, Managing Director of Volocopter. "Our flight in NYC proves that we have everything required to make this emerging technology flourish in this city. This event was an amazing opportunity to showcase how electric air taxis can elevate the quality of life in a city that never sleeps. We are confident this will open doors to air taxi commercial operations in more cities in the U.S., and we look forward to flying again soon in the Big Apple".

In 2018, Volocopter conducted its maiden U.S. flight in Las Vegas. Since then, it has flown in Oshkosh, the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Tampa, and now in NYC. Volocopter expects to receive a final certification of its commercial eVTOL aircraft, the VoloCity, from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2024. The company is also in the concurrent validation process with the FAA, which was submitted in 2020, and has been working with both authorities to bring urban air mobility to life.

About Volocopter

Volocopter is building sustainable and scalable urban air mobility businesses to bring affordable air taxi services for goods and people to megacities worldwide. Volocopter leads and cooperates with partners in infrastructure, operations, and air traffic management to build the ecosystem necessary to "Bring Urban Air Mobility to Life." The company has 500 employees in offices in Bruchsal, Munich, and Singapore. It has raised around €500 million in equity from investors including the Mercedes-Benz Group, BlackRock, amongst others. www.volocopter.com

