Jetty Extends the Positive Rent Payment Pilot with Fannie Mae

Jetty Credit will continue to offer rent reporting services to select owner-operators through the end of 2024 through Fannie Mae's Multifamily Positive Rent Payment Pilot

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible, today announced the extension of its work with Fannie Mae to give renters more opportunities to establish or improve their credit history with Jetty Credit, a service that reports rent payments to all three credit bureaus.

As part of the extension and to encourage adoption of Fannie Mae's Positive Rent Payment pilot, Fannie Mae is offering more multifamily property owner-operators the opportunity to participate through December 2024 by collecting and disseminating rent payment data for a 12-month period. The program, which launched in late 2022, aims to alleviate the financial challenges renters face and position them for a brighter financial future by rewarding consistent and on-time rent payments. It also strives to make rent reporting more widely available at Multifamily properties.

"Jetty Credit gives renters the opportunity to build and improve credit for the rent they're already paying," said Mike Rudoy, Jetty's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Working with Fannie Mae to offer Jetty Credit as a part of our existing financial platform has allowed us to reach a wider audience of renters, and we're delighted to extend our partnership."

Alongside the Fannie Mae pilot, Jetty will continue to offer Jetty Credit across its entire partner network, as well as the broader property ecosystem.

