Eviden places a second supercomputer in the world's 10 most powerful supercomputers

5 new entries in the TOP500 for Eviden, including EuroHPC MareNostrum5 as the 8th most powerful system in the world

PARIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in advanced computing today announces that it now has 48 systems in the TOP500, the official listing of the world's most powerful supercomputers, out of which 11 are in the TOP100 and two in the TOP10.

Eviden, an Atos business (PRNewsfoto/Atos) (PRNewswire)

Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in advanced computing today announces that it now has 48 systems in the TOP500.

This significant improvement relies on five new entries, a strong acceleration for the Group compared to the usual 2 new entries, leading to an overall 48 systems in the TOP500, a first for the Group. The new entries include new partitions on two EuroHPC programs, Leonardo hosted by Cineca and MareNostrum5 hosted by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, along with new partitions from the ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) program.

Entering the TOP500 for the first time, the MareNostrum5 system ranks 8th in the TOP500, with a sustained peak performance of 138 petaflops for the booster partition. This accelerator partition is based on Eviden's BullSequana XH3000 next-gen hybrid architecture, integrating GPU nodes using NVIDIA's H100 Tensor Core GPU, based on the new Hopper™ architecture and with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (codenamed Sapphire Rapids).

Eviden has also been awarded the reader's choice from HPCwire as "The Top Supercomputing Achievement" for the MareNostrum5 supercomputer. This award comes as a recognition of the system delivery, by the Eviden-led consortium composed of IBM, Intel, Lenovo, NVIDIA and ParTec.

Ludovic Sauvage, Head of Advanced Computing Business, Americas, at Eviden, Atos Group said "The TOP500 and the HPCwire award are great recognition of the acceleration of the deployment of our technologies, delivering more performance at lower energy cost. This achievement is also a great testimony of all the hard work done by our team and the results of years of investment in innovation and expertise. This results is our fastest growth ever in the number of our systems positioning in the TOP500, a strong proof point of our performance excellence and strategy on our journey to Exascale."

Earl Joseph, CEO of Hyperion Research said "Having over 45 systems in the TOP500 including two systems in the TOP10 is great recognition of Eviden's excellence and performance capabilities on its way to Exascale. With its commitment to deploying high-end, energy-efficient, secure technologies to boost innovation and research around the world for more than 20 years, Eviden demonstrates its leading position as a top global HPC manufacturer."

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 53,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

_______________________________ 1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion

Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atos