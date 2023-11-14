Canoo Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Accelerating revenue generation phase

Delivering first units to state of Oklahoma as part of up to 1,000-unit agreement

Commissioned ladder frame and battery lines

LDV 190 undergoing customer evaluation and testing

Announced the American Bulldog, builds upon rapid product development and real-world testing

JUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech mobility company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

"We are now in our manufacturing and revenue-generation phase, while we still have things left to prove. We have worked nearly three years to get to this point," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman and CEO of Canoo. "The bets we have made around the redesign and functionality of our platform are beginning to play out successfully at multiple levels. We continue to move toward our goal of achieving 20,000 annual unit capacity. I think that's a tribute to the scrappiness of our team driving value to our customers and partners."

Third Quarter & Recent Business Updates:

Crossed above 10,000 industrial and commercial-use miles in pilot and customer delivery testing

EPA permit granted for Oklahoma City facility

Began assembling workforce at Oklahoma facilities, expecting 20-25% of company to be Oklahoma -based by end of Q4 2023

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

As of September 30, 2023 , we had cash and cash equivalents of $8.3 million . After giving effect to the preferred stock and warrant subscription agreement for a total of $45.0 million , our cash balance would have been $53.3 million on September 30, 2023 .

GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $(112.0) million and $(273.6) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to a GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $(117.7) million and $(407.5) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 . The GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included a gain of $17.1 million and $40.1 million on the fair value change of the warrant and derivative liability, respectively and a gain of $0.3 million and $2.8 million on the fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(40.4) million and $(169.8) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $(80.8) million and $(348.1) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

Adjusted Net Loss of $(46.1) million and $(187.2) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $(86.5) million and $(359.3) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

GAAP Net Loss per share of $(0.18) and $(0.53) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $(0.43) and $(1.62) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

Adjusted EPS per share of $(0.07) and $(0.36) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $(0.31) and $(1.43) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $191.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $329.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

Net cash used in investing activities was $45.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $58.4 million net cash used in investing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

Second Half 2023 Business Outlook - Updated

Based upon our current projections, we have updated our previously provided second half 2023 guidance as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA: $(85) million to $(105) million

Capital Expenditures of: $30 million to $40 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measure, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization and interest expense cannot be estimated due to factors outside of the Company's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. A reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Canoo

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com . For Canoo press materials, please visit press.canoo.com . For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com .

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CANOO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) UNAUDITED



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,260

$ 36,589 Restricted cash, current 3,846

3,426 Inventory 5,684

2,954 Prepaids and other current assets 12,794

9,350 Derivative asset 2,205

— Total current assets 32,789

52,319 Property and equipment, net 368,525

311,400 Restricted cash, non-current 10,600

10,600 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,099

39,331 Deferred warrant asset 50,175

50,175 Deferred battery supplier cost 30,000

30,000 Other non-current assets 5,158

2,647 Total assets $ 534,346

$ 496,472







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 78,045

$ 103,187 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,410

63,091 Convertible debt, current 37,670

34,829 Derivative liability 538

— Financing liability, current 7,975

— Warrant liability, current —

17,171 Total current liabilities 187,638

218,278 Contingent earnout shares liability 170

3,013 Operating lease liabilities 36,523

38,608 Convertible debt, non-current 44,836

— Financing liability, non-current 23,876

— Warrant liability, non-current 75,651

— Total liabilities 368,694

259,899







Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 and 500,000 authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 650,946 and 355,388 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 65

35 Additional paid-in capital 1,618,986

1,416,361 Accumulated deficit (1,453,399)

(1,179,823) Total stockholders' equity 165,652

236,573 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 534,346

$ 496,472

CANOO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share values) UNAUDITED



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 519

$ —

$ 519

$ — Cost of revenue 903

—

903

— Gross margin (384)

—

(384)

—















Operating Expenses













Research and development expenses, excluding depreciation 21,965

57,063

107,651

255,009 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation 24,925

48,826

85,195

159,600 Depreciation 1,495

3,449

10,632

9,020 Total operating expenses 48,385

109,338

203,478

423,629 Loss from operations (48,769)

(109,338)

(203,862)

(423,629)















Other (expense) income













Interest expense (4,195)

(2,179)

(6,755)

(2,189) Gain (loss) on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability 279

(2,067)

2,843

22,869 Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability 17,126

—

40,091

— Loss on fair value change in derivative asset (3,761)

—

(3,761)

— Loss on fair value change in convertible debt (69,615)

—

(69,615)

— Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,573)

(4,095)

(30,261)

(4,095) Other expense, net (466)

(26)

(2,256)

(420) Loss before income taxes (111,974)

(117,705)

(273,576)

(407,464) Provision for income taxes —

—

—

— Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (111,974)

$ (117,705)

$ (273,576)

$ (407,464)















Per Share Data:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18)

$ (0.43)

$ (0.53)

$ (1.62)















Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 621,286

275,455

515,879

250,783

CANOO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) UNAUDITED



Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (273,576)

$ (407,464) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 10,632

9,020 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,504

1,515 Non-cash commitment fee under SEPA —

582 Inventory write-downs 366

— Non-cash legal settlement —

5,532 Stock-based compensation expense 23,451

60,980 Gain on fair value change of contingent earnout shares liability (2,843)

(22,869) Gain on fair value change in warrants liability (37,093)

— Gain on fair value change in derivative liability (2,998)

— Loss on extinguishment of debt 30,261

4,095 Loss on fair value change in derivative asset 3,761

— Loss on fair value change in convertible debt 69,615

— Non-cash debt discount 5,010

900 Non-cash interest expense 2,234

1,316 Other 839

— Changes in assets and liabilities:





Inventory (3,096)

(1,282) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,445)

4,037 Other assets (2,511)

970 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (14,546)

12,805 Net cash used in operating activities (191,435)

(329,863)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (45,376)

(88,817) Return of prepayment from VDL Nedcar —

30,440 Net cash used in investing activities (45,376)

(58,377)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of unvested shares —

(9) Payment of offering costs (400)

(1,219) Proceeds from exercise of YA warrants 21,223

— Proceeds from the purchase of shares and warrants by VDL Nedcar —

8,400 Proceeds from issuance of shares under SEPA agreement —

32,500 Proceeds from issuance of shares under PIPEs 11,750

50,000 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 866

2,499 Proceeds from issuance of shares under RDO, net of issuance costs 50,961

— Proceeds from convertible debenture, net of issuance costs 107,545

— Payment made on financing arrangement (949)

— Proceeds for issuance of shares under ATM 1,155

— Proceeds from PPA 16,751

89,100 Net cash provided by financing activities 208,902

181,271 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (27,909)

(206,969)







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 50,615

227,492 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 22,706

$ 20,523







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,260

$ 6,815 Restricted cash, current at end of period 3,846

4,208 Restricted cash, non-current at end of period $ 10,600

$ 9,500 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 22,706

$ 20,523

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

"EBITDA" is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, non-routine legal fees, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, changes to the fair value of warrant and derivative liability, changes to the fair value of the derivative asset, changes to the fair value of convertible debt, loss on extinguishment of debt, and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. "Adjusted Net Loss" is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, non-routine legal fees, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, changes to the fair value of warrants and derivative liability, changes to the fair value of the derivative asset, changes to the fair value of convertible debt, loss on extinguishment of debt, and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. "Adjusted EPS" is defined as Adjusted Net Loss on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS are intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS when combined with net loss and net loss per share are beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. We believe that the use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We manage our business utilizing EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS as supplemental performance measures.

CANOO INC.

NON GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLE

(in thousands)

These non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measure as disclosed below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (in thousands):





Three Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022



EBITDA

Adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted

Net Loss

EBITDA

Adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted Net

Loss Net loss

$ (111,974)

$ (111,974)

$ (111,974)

$ (117,705)

$ (117,705)

$ (117,705) Interest expense (income)

4,195

4,195

—

2,179

2,179

— Provision for income taxes

—

—

—

—

—

— Depreciation

1,495

1,495

—

3,449

3,449

— Gain (loss) on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability

—

(279)

(279)

—

2,067

2,067 Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability

—

(17,126)

(17,126)

—

—

— Loss on fair value change in derivative asset

—

3,761

3,761

—

—

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

2,573

2,573

—

4,095

4,095 Loss on fair value change in convertible debt

—

69,615

69,615

—

—

— Other expense, net

—

466

466

—

26

26 Stock-based compensation

—

6,908

6,908

—

19,527

19,527 Non-cash legal settlement

—

—

—

—

5,532

5,532 Adjusted Non-GAAP amount

(106,284)

(40,366)

(46,056)

(112,077)

(80,830)

(86,458)

























US GAAP net loss per share























Basic

N/A

N/A

(0.18)

N/A

N/A

(0.43) Diluted

N/A

N/A

(0.18)

N/A

N/A

(0.43)

























Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS):























Basic

N/A

N/A

(0.07)

N/A

N/A

(0.31) Diluted

N/A

N/A

(0.07)

N/A

N/A

(0.31)

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:























Basic

N/A

N/A

621,286

N/A

N/A

275,455 Diluted

N/A

N/A

621,286

N/A

N/A

275,455









































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022



EBITDA

Adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted

Net Loss

EBITDA

Adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted Net

Loss Net loss

$ (273,576)

$ (273,576)

$ (273,576)

$ (407,464)

$ (407,464)

$ (407,464) Interest expense (income)

6,755

6,755

—

2,189

2,189

— Provision for income taxes

—

—

—

—

—

— Depreciation

10,632

10,632

—

9,020

9,020

— Gain (loss) on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability

—

(2,843)

(2,843)

—

(22,869)

(22,869) Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability

—

(40,091)

(40,091)

—

—

— Loss on fair value change in derivative asset

—

3,761

3,761

—

—

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

30,261

30,261

—

4,095

4,095 Loss on fair value change in convertible debt

—

69,615

69,615

—

—

— Other expense, net

—

2,256

2,256

—

420

420 Stock-based compensation

—

23,451

23,451

—

60,980

60,980 Non-cash legal settlement

—

—

—

—

5,532

5,532 Adjusted Non-GAAP amount

(256,189)

(169,779)

(187,166)

(396,255)

(348,097)

(359,306)

























US GAAP net loss per share























Basic

N/A

N/A

(0.53)

N/A

N/A

(1.62) Diluted

N/A

N/A

(0.53)

N/A

N/A

(1.62)

























Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS):























Basic

N/A

N/A

(0.36)

N/A

N/A

(1.43) Diluted

N/A

N/A

(0.36)

N/A

N/A

(1.43)

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:























Basic

N/A

N/A

515,879

N/A

N/A

$ 250,783 Diluted

N/A

N/A

515,879

N/A

N/A

$ 250,783

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding access to capital, estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, expectations and timing related to commercial product launches and the achievement of operational milestones, including the ability to meet and/or accelerate anticipated production timelines, Canoo's ability to capitalize on commercial opportunities, current or anticipated customer orders, and expectations regarding the development of facilities. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Canoo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Canoo. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; Canoo's ability to continue as a going concern; Canoo's ability to access existing and future sources of capital via debt or equity markets, which will impact execution of its business plans and could require Canoo to terminate or significantly curtail its operations; Canoo's history of losses; Canoo's ability to adequately control the costs associated with its operations; Canoo's ability to successfully build and tool its manufacturing facilities, establish or continue a relationship with a contract manufacturer or failure of operation of Canoo's facilities ; the rollout of Canoo's business and the timing of expected business milestones and commercial launch; future market adoption of Canoo's offerings; risks related to Canoo's go-to-market strategy and manufacturing strategy; the effects of competition on Canoo's future business, and those factors discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Canoo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 30, 2023, as well as its past and future Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Canoo's Investors Relations website at investors.canoo.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Canoo does not presently know or that Canoo currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Canoo's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Canoo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Canoo's assessments to change. However, while Canoo may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Canoo specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Canoo's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

