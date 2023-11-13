White Castle Unveils New Collection of Holiday Gifts -- 10 Crave-Worthy Items for the White Castle Super Fan in Your Life

2023 Ultimate Craver's Gift Guide includes limited-edition snow globe, collectible mugs,

knit scarf and hat set, White Castle stocking and much more

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle fans wear their Cravings on their sleeves — figuratively and, sometimes, quite literally. We know who they are, our friends and family members who seek out — morning, noon and night — those one-of-a-kind, steam-grilled, 100% beef patties served on a bakery fresh bun with a single pickle. They are Cravers, and they have holiday gift wish lists like everyone else. Now, shopping for the Craver in your life just got a whole lot easier!

White Castle's 2023 Ultimate Craver's Gift Guide features 10 items -- some practical and some whimsical -- but all unique and fun that will make the holidays merry and bright for the White Castle Craver on your holiday shopping list. Here is a sampling of the items in the gift guide. (PRNewswire)

White Castle's 2023 Ultimate Craver's Gift guide features 10 fun and unique gift ideas for fans of White Castle.

White Castle, fast-food pioneer and home of The Original Slider®, has just unveiled its 2023 Ultimate Craver's Gift Guide. This year's guide features exclusive and limited-edition items, each tailor made to put a smile on the face of all Cravers, even those who have every Castle collectible ever created. Many of the items are conveniently available on White Castle's House of Crave shoppable website.

"As a family-owned business for 102 years, we cherish creating memorable moments year-round, and especially during the holiday season," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle and fourth-generation family member. "This year's Ultimate Craver's Gift Guide is ready to bring the wonder, the fun and the warmth to your holiday gift giving."

Introducing the 2023 Ultimate Craver's Gift Guide.

Limited-Edition Snow Globe (product link)

Create a memorable moment for yourself or a loved one with this new, one-of-a-kind keepsake. White Castle is offering a classic holiday snow globe featuring a miniature, vintage White Castle scene. Shake it and watch the snow fall over the Castle.



Buy one or collect all four of this year's limited-edition seasonal mugs. There's a mug for spring, summer, fall and winter, each featuring an image of White Castle on one side, a seasonal image on the other side and a color scheme reflective of the season. These stackable ceramic mugs can be purchased online at the House of Crave or at Castle locations.



This super soft, woven knit hat and scarf combo is guaranteed to put a smile on any Craver's face this holiday season — and to keep them warm throughout the winter. Both items are a lovely cream color and feature a faux leather patch with White Castle's logo. A cream-color pom adorns the top of the hat.



When your holiday guests see this Cheese Slider ornament hanging from your tree, they'll know you're a White Castle fan! Made of zinc alloy, the ornament measures about 2 inches wide and comes with a metal hanging cord.



Every White Castle Craver needs to hang this charming felt stocking by the chimney with care. The White Castle logo is the focal point of the royal blue stocking, which also features images of Sliders, Cheese Sliders, french fries and snowflakes in repeating rows. It's perfect for stuffing with White Castle gift cards.



Keep warm this winter while showing off your love for White Castle. This royal blue sweatshirt, made from a 50-50 cotton-polyester blend, sports the name White Castle with a subtle yet stylish flair. It's available in sizes S-2XL.



White Castle and legendary hip-hop artist Fat Joe recently teamed up to launch a line of co-branded "Night Castle" merchandise. The merch includes a T-shirt, shorts and a trucker snapback hat, all featuring a specially designed logo that takes inspiration from the graffiti art style at the heart of hip-hop's roots. One hundred percent of the net proceeds will benefit Bronx , Fat Joe's hometown.



This reusable water bottle is made with extra thick borosilicate glass, making it very durable, easy to clean, and perfect for both hot and cold beverages. The spill-proof lid is made of sustainable bamboo wood. Proudly sporting the name White Castle, the water bottle is a must-have for serious Cravers.



The Chicken Ring keychain looks so much like the real thing that someone's bound to take a bite out of it, so be careful where you leave it! Designed by Etsy artist Mo of mousemarket using polymer clay, this whimsical keychain makes a fun and inexpensive gift.

For every $25 worth of White Castle gift cards purchased between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31 , get a $5 bonus card that can be used between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2024 .

BONUS: White Castle Wrapping Paper (product link)

Gift givers can complete the perfect package with White Castle wrapping paper! The elegant white paper with the White Castle logo pattern is perfect for holiday gift-giving and every other gift-giving occasion.

Craver's visiting their nearby White Castle restaurants can add a little holiday magic to their meals with three limited-edition Coca-Cola Freestyle Holiday Mixes: Coca-Cola Vanilla Swirl, Sprite Vanilla Frost and Coca-Cola Cream Soda. Beginning yesterday and available while supplies last, Cravers will also receive an exclusive White Castle Holiday Coupon Book with $45 of savings on purchases at a Castle, through White Castle's mobile app and in grocery stores.

"Whether dining in the Castle or preparing Sliders purchased in your nearby grocery aisle, there is something extra special about the holiday Crave!" added Richardson.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

