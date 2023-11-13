Power Generation 5.13% Higher -- Risen Energy Released Empirical Data of HJT Hyper-ion Modules

NINGBO, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, an increasing number of Chinese companies have been launching green energy projects worldwide. Among them, photovoltaic (PV) development becomes a primary driver for the industry's deeper growth, with its lower carbon emissions and lower LCOE. Risen Energy's heterojunction (HJT) Hyper-ion modules have consistently adhered to a "dual-drive" approach—lower LCOE and carbon emissions. This philosophy aims to reduce the carbon footprint while achieving a lower LCOE with a higher power generation, delivering high-quality Made-in-China products that meet global market demands.

HJT products are inherently characterized by high power generation. Risen Energy compared the power generation of HJT Hyper-ion modules relative to PERC modules and TOPCon modules through simulations in over 20 countries and regions around the world with typical climatic environments, as shown in Figure 1. The simulation results indicate that HJT modules consistently exhibit a significant increase in power generation compared to TOPCon and PERC modules across various regions. Particularly, in high-temperature areas, they demonstrate outstanding performance.

In addition to the simulation, to further explore the real-world power generation performance of HJT Hyper-ion products, Risen Energy collaborated with various organizations and clients to conduct empirical power generation tests in some regions worldwide.

Figure 2 shows the power generation test data conducted in Hainan by Risen Energy in collaboration with the National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Products Quality (CPVT). Although it has been only two months since grid connection, a calculation based on the collected power generation data indicates that HJT Hyper-ion modules have 5.13% higher power generation per watt compared to PERC modules. This result aligns closely with the simulation results in Figure 1, which shows that HJT generates 5.51% more power in Hainan compared to PERC. This means that our simulation for power generation is of relative high reference value.

The empirical test is still ongoing and Risen Energy's technical team will continue to collect and analyze data from this and other field test sites. We believe that with the continuous updates and release of the empirical data, the outstanding high power generation performance of Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion products will further verified and the best choice and guarantee for the clients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd