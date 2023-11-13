NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIND Snacks is on a mission to build a kinder and healthier world – one act, one snack at a time. The brand believes that nourishment includes and goes beyond the food we put into our bodies. That is why, this World Kindness Day, KIND is joining forces with partners to support communities across the country with nourishing acts of kindness.

KIND Celebrates World Kindness Day with Nourishing Acts of Kindness Across the Country

"Kindness is in our DNA, and it is why we collectively do the things we do," said Chief Marketing Officer at KIND, Osher Hoberman. "This World Kindness Day, we embraced the opportunity to spread kindness by focusing on nourishing our communities."

As part of KIND's World Kindness Day events, KIND expanded its partnership with Wellfare, a New York-based nonprofit bringing an innovative approach to tackling food insecurity and breaking the barrier to accessibility for high-quality nutritious snacks. KIND donated $20,000 to help Wellfare launch its Better Box in a new NYC neighborhood: the Lower East Side. Historically available in Bushwick and East Harlem, Wellfare's Better Box program is a monthly subscription where low-income families can pick up premium, nutritious packaged groceries for free from convenient community outposts. KIND Team Members also participated in the launch of Wellfare on the Lower East Side by packing and distributing Better Boxes for community members.

"KIND has been an incredible ally for Wellfare and the communities we serve," said Cole Riley, Founder of Wellfare. "From product donations to funding support to employee volunteer projects, KIND has been helping us deliver more nutritious food to families in need — and this extension of our partnership is a perfect example of their soaring commitment to our mission."

KIND also partnered with Little Words Project, the original word bracelet brand inspiring kindness through wearable affirmations, for the launch of a custom LIVE KIND bracelet, available now on kindsnacks.com and littlewordsproject.com. In celebration of World Kindness Day, together, KIND and Little Words Project will donate $10,000 to FoodCorps, a nonprofit that supports schools in providing students with nourishing meals, food education, and culturally affirming experiences with food. In addition to the LIVE KIND bracelet, KIND supports FoodCorps' mission through the brand's Snack and Give Back program, which includes an annual donation of $50,000.

"Little Words Project was built on the premise that one kind word can make an impact. KIND passionately shares this vision, which is why we're proud to partner with them this World Kindness Day to further our mission of paying kindness forward, through community, connection, and of course, bracelets," said Adriana Carrig, CEO & Founder of Little Words Project. To continue the celebration, fans will also be able to shop for the LIVE KIND bracelet at Little Words Project stores across the country, and the first 100 fans to visit the Little Words Project flagship store on Bleecker St. in New York City from 4-7 pm ET on World Kindness Day, November 13th, will be gifted complimentary LIVE KIND bracelets.

KIND Team Members across the country also took part in World Kindness Day by volunteering with nonprofits that help nourish minds, bodies and communities. This year, over 160 KIND Team Members volunteered with the following organizations:

Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation , an organization that builds prosthetic hands for amputees in developing countries.

Heifer International, an organization on a mission to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way by supporting and investing alongside local farmers and their communities.

Ronald McDonald House Charities , which provides temporary housing to families from around the world as their sick child receives care in partnering hospitals.

7 Cups , an on-demand emotional health service and online therapy provider.

Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef , a conservation organization whose mission is to drive people-powered reef conservation that can be scaled up to meet the escalating threats facing coral reefs around the world.

Minority Veterans of America , a space where minority veterans gather to connect and fight for justice for our collective communities.

Project Linus, an organization that provides a sense of security and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new handmade blankets.

Lower East Side Girls Club, which connects young women and gender-expansive youth of color throughout New York City to healthy and successful futures through free, innovative year-round programming and mentoring.

Following World Kindness Day, to continue the ripple effect of nourishing acts of kindness, KIND will be launching its inaugural Beyond KIND Impact Trip. This new, purpose-driven initiative is an opportunity for a group of KIND Team Members to step away from the comfort of their homes and daily routines to spend time giving back to communities in need. To kickstart the program, the inaugural trip will be held in partnership with Feeding America. KIND Team Members will spend two days volunteering with the Central Texas Food Bank, a Feeding America partner food bank, in its warehouse, garden and mobile pantry serving rural communities throughout Central Texas.

To learn more about how KIND celebrated World Kindness Day and how it lives its KIND values read the KIND Impact Report and follow along on Instagram @kindsnacks.

About KIND Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. All of KIND's products lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient – whole nuts, whole grains or whole fruit – and do not contain genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, the KIND brand seeks to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky. To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

