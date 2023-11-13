Access Point Signs Thirty New Apprentices in Missouri During National Apprenticeship Week with Focus on Tech Careers for Underrepresented Populations

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners congratulates Access Point, a new Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor providing opportunities to high school students from historically marginalized groups, today on announcing its new cohort of 30 students who have signed to be formally registered as tech apprentices. This newest cohort brings Access Point's total apprentice program in Missouri to nearly 200 students and coincides with National Apprenticeship Week, a national effort organized by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Access Point was recently approved by DOL as a Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor with the program development support of Safal Partners, a DOL National Industry Intermediary expanding cyber and tech apprenticeship nationwide, and the Missouri Chamber Foundation's Industry-Driven IT Apprenticeship Grant program that provides companies with funding for apprenticeship and mentorship through sharing best practices to improve training and recruiting systems.

The Access Point signing ceremony featured inspiring speeches from prominent figures in education, industry, and government including the Superintendent of The School District of University City, the Vice President of Technology at Cigna, the CEO and President of Daugherty Business Solutions, and Senator Brian Williams. The 30 students signed agreements to be formally registered as apprentices, and Daugherty Business Solutions signed on as the first formal employer partner of Access Point's program. Access Point was also formally recognized by the DOL Office of Apprenticeship in Missouri with signed, approved Registered Apprenticeship standards.

"We are thrilled to welcome the newest apprentices into the Access Point family. Our program equips promising students with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed for success in the dynamic tech workforce," Bill Mitchell, Access Point's Executive Director, said. "Our 'Signing Day' symbolizes the start of a collaborative journey where students both learn and contribute to innovative projects within a community dedicated to expanding diversity."

As a proven model for workforce development, Registered Apprenticeship provides significant benefits for employers and apprentices. Apprentices get paid, mentored, on-the-job learning, receive a nationally- recognized portable credential, and earn an average of $300,000 more than their non-apprentice peers over the course of their careers. Employers joining a Registered Apprenticeship program like Access Point's report reduced employee turnover, increased employee productivity, and positive financial return on investment. According to DOL, 97 percent of companies with apprenticeship programs recommend them as a talent solution and report an average $1.44 return on investment for every $1 invested.

Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO, noted that Access Point "is helping create good-paying jobs and establish long-term apprenticeship partnerships. We are excited to partner with Access Point to expand access to these life-changing opportunities."

"We are enormously proud to support Access Point's work to create a stronger and more diverse, work-ready tech workforce," Katie Adams, Chief Delivery Officer of Safal Partners, said. "In a field that has struggled to create a more inclusionary workplace, we know Access Point's approach to recruiting, training, and providing 'hyper-care' supportive services to their apprentices will provide significant benefits to participating employers."

For more information, contact Bill Mitchell, Executive Director of Access Point at bill.mitchell@daugherty.com or visit www.AccessPointProgram.com.

Safal is a nationally recognized management consulting firm, revolutionizing public sector programs and services to catalyze positive societal change at scale. The firm is accelerating adoption of Registered Apprenticeship nationwide through leadership of several U.S. Department of Labor contracts and grants and is included in the White House National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy as the DOL National Industry Intermediary for expanding Registered Apprenticeship in cybersecurity.

