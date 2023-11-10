WiMi Announced Neural Signal-Based Intelligent Assembly Guidance Technology

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its developed neural signaling-based intelligent assembly guidance technology is an innovation that aims to be both forward-looking and practical. This technology utilizes brain-computer interface neuroscience and robot control to achieve intelligent assembly.

WiMi's neural signal-based intelligent assembly guidance technology relies on neural signal capture and parsing to translate human intentions into robot actions, thus realizing guidance and collaboration in the intelligent assembly process. The key to this technology lies in the application of brain-computer interface technology, especially the steady-state visual evoked potential (SSVEP) method. The manipulator sends out neural signals associated with different task patterns or commands by observing visual stimuli at specific frequencies. During assembly, each neural signal is assigned to a predefined specific robot function. The manipulator seamlessly switches from the independent phase to the collaborative support phase by switching between task modes. When the manipulator needs a precise position fixation or a cooperative operation, he or she can send a command message to activate "hold" or other corresponding guidance commands. When the operation is complete, a "next" command resumes the system to the standalone phase, and the manipulator and robot continue their respective tasks.

The core of WiMi's neural signal-based intelligent assembly guidance technology is to closely link human neural signals with robot operations to achieve intelligent assembly guidance. The following is the workflow of the technology:

Neural signal acquisition: Prior to the start of the assembly process, a BCI device with SSVEP is worn to present specific frequencies of visual stimuli to the manipulator, who simply gazes at them intently. This process generates specific neural signals from the brain that can be captured and parsed by the device.

Signal processing and command analysis: The captured neural signals are parsed by signal processing algorithms. These algorithms map different neural signals to predefined task modes or commands. Each task mode or command corresponds to a specific operation such as moving, fixing, switching, etc.

Task mode switching: Switching to different task modes, such as an independent phase, a support phase, or other specific tasks, is accomplished by the manipulator gazing at different frequencies of stimuli.

Collaborative assembly guidance: In the independent phase, the manipulator and the robot work independently of each other. As soon as the manipulator needs the robot's assistance or precise position fixation, they can send the appropriate command message. The robot will perform the cooperative operation or position fixation based on the parsed neural signals to realize the assembly guidance.

Operational feedback and task switching: After completing a specific operation, the operator can send a "next" command to return the system to a stand-alone phase. The manipulator and robot continue their respective tasks. The entire process is a continuous loop, with multiple task switches as required by the assembly process.

In this way, WiMi's neural signal-based intelligent assembly guidance technology translates the manipulator's intentions into the robot's movements through a BCI, enabling a highly collaborative operating experience. In the traditional assembly process, personnel need to directly operate the machine, but with this technology, the manipulator can precisely guide the robot's movements through neural signals alone, which not only improves the accuracy of the operation, but also reduces the human labor burden.

WiMi's intelligent assembly guidance technology based on neural signals significantly reduces operational risks in specialized industries. Since the operator no longer needs to be in direct contact with the assembly equipment, the technology effectively reduces the risk during operation. Especially in hazardous environments, such as the handling of toxic and hazardous substances or assembly at high temperatures and pressurized environments, the technology keeps the operator away from potential dangers.

And it can effectively promote enterprise digital transformation and productivity upgrading. The application of intelligent assembly guidance technology based on neural signals not only realizes human-machine collaboration, but also provides opportunities for digital transformation in terms of data acquisition, analysis and improvement. Through the analysis of neural signals and operation data, enterprises can obtain more information about the operation process, so as to optimize the production process and improve product quality.

In summary, WiMi's neural signal-based intelligent assembly guidance technology has many advantages that broaden its application. Whether in manufacturing, industrial intelligence, hazardous industries or assistive technology, this technology will play a powerful role in leading the intelligent future. It will inject new vitality into the development of different fields. With the continuous improvement and promotion of the technology, we have reason to believe that the intelligent assembly guidance technology based on neural signals will bring more exciting changes and progress to the society.

