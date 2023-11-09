Tencent to Launch Climate Community Platform TanLIVE Globally at COP28

TanLIVE digital platform seeks to connect and empower green-tech change agents in the fight against climate change

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent, the world-leading internet and technology company, today announced that it will hold the global launch of TanLIVE , its climate community platform, at the upcoming COP28, the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The launch will be undertaken in collaboration with the Innovate for Climate Tech coalition, a group of like-minded climate actors that seek to drive the growth of the climate technology ecosystem, which has been enabled by the COP28.

Designed to connect and empower organizations working toward carbon neutrality, TanLIVE offers collaborative tools including community networking, project listings, and an ecosystem of vetted technological and financing solutions for entrepreneurs, investors, and research institutions in the climate sector. The digital platform was originally launched by Tencent in China last year. Through TanLIVE's worldwide availability, and the addition of new features designed in collaboration with the Innovate for Climate Tech coalition, Tencent hopes to foster a global community of green technology innovators and like-minded partners.

Connecting Global Climate Experts at COP28

Taking place in the UAE in November 2023, COP 28 is a pivotal opportunity for transformative climate action, which will see global leaders come together to negotiate further action on key issues such as climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

At COP28, Tencent will showcase its dedication to climate solutions through TanLIVE, the first initiative of the Innovate for Climate Tech coalition. A collaborative effort between Masdar City, Tencent, and Catalyst as anchor partners, the coalition aims to identify and magnify ongoing and future initiatives to accelerate the growth of climate technologies and create ecosystems that support their development.

In addition to these anchor partners, a diverse group of climate technology stakeholders from around the world have joined the coalition as knowledge, program or roll-out partners to create an inclusive environment for collaboration to advance climate solutions. The coalition will also build upon the success of Masdar City's Innovate, launched in 2021 to support startups and showcase their work.

Innovate for Climate Tech will carry on its legacy beyond the two-week conference by initiating ongoing initiatives and expanding its network. Interested entities are welcome to contact the coalition at partnerships@innovateforclimatetech.org and innovation@cop28.com.

"We're proud to launch TanLIVE globally, as we strive to drive changes toward a low-carbon society," said Dr. Hao Xu, Vice President of Tencent Sustainable Social Value (SSV) and Head of Tencent Carbon Neutrality Lab. "By making the platform accessible worldwide and partnering with the Innovate for Climate Tech coalition with the support of COP28, we hope to accelerate the speed and scale of frontier technologies and connect like-minded individuals and organizations who are all working for the same goal: a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future."

Since launching last year, TanLIVE has already established partnerships with many local and international organizations. This includes major institutional users such as Impact Hub Shanghai, New Energy Nexus, Plug & Play China, C Team, Meituan Qingshan Project and more. The broad network of members demonstrates Tencent's role in assembling a global community committed to driving climate action through collaboration. As the network expands further, TanLIVE looks forward to welcoming additional key players with shared urgent goals.

Digital Tools to Connect the Global Climate Movement

Built on Tencent's various technology solutions including Tencent EnerLink , TanLIVE offers a suite of innovative features to empower the global climate community and its global user base.

Its Programs feature provides the easy publishing, search, and subscription of climate tech supporting resources such as grand challenges, incubators, workshops and industry expo, enhancing the transparency and exchange of these resources. The Knowledge section is an open-source portal for sharing climate-related insights and best-practices in a reader-friendly format, fostering informed action. Through Solutions, climate innovators showcase climate technologies, bridging innovators, adopters and investors. Meanwhile, Tools consolidates critical data and analytics from partners, providing actionable insights. By offering these features at an international scale, the digital platform aims to streamline collaboration, aggregate learnings, and maximize climate action on a global level.

As TanLIVE is set to expand internationally, there has never been a better time to join the digital platform on its global mission to enable widespread carbon neutrality. For more information, visit tanlive.com to check the early access version - register your organization, access collaborative tools, source partnerships, and help accelerate progress toward a carbon-neutral future.

